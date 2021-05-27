Cancel
Uh-oh, nearly two-thirds of N.C. is abnormally dry or in a drought

By Lisa Sorg
ncpolicywatch.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of North Carolina is experiencing a moderate drought and another 31% of the state is abnormally dry, according to the most recent NC Drought Monitor. Over the past week moderate drought conditions have crept toward the Piedmont from the southeast, where Brunswick County and the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority have advised their customers to conserve water.

pulse.ncpolicywatch.org
