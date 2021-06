"Your body contains multiple minds." Signature Ent. in the UK has released the official UK trailer for a sci-fi action thriller from Taiwan called Plurality, made by the Taiwanese filmmaker Aozaru Shiao. The film already opened in Taiwan and Hong Kong earlier this year (but didn't get great reviews) and is arriving on VOD in the UK this summer. Though there's no US release set yet. A man who wakes up from a coma to find himself uploaded with the minds of four dead serial-murder suspects. These "minds" hold the only clues for the police to track down the last surviving victim. "The truth lies in his head." Starring Tony Yang Yo-ning as Ming Ze, with Sandrine Pinna, Frederick Lee, and Duncan Lai. It looks like a mess of a film that is trying to be smarter than it is. And if it was actually any good, I think we'd have heard more by now.