INDOT announces Knox County culvert replacement project

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-19 01:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 900 PM CDT /1000 PM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. .Minor flooding is expected to continue for most sites along the Wabash River into early next week. The crest of the Wabash Saturday morning was near Terre Haute, and is expected to reach Riverton later this weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday /9:00 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday /9:00 PM EDT Friday/ was 16.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Some agricultural lands underwater. A few rural roads in Crawford County, Illinois close as water backs up Minnow Slough. High water affects campground at Leaverton Park in Palestine. A few private roads near the Gill Township levee in Sullivan County may flood. Water level is at the top of most makeshift levees.