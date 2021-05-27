Cancel
Knox County, IN

INDOT announces Knox County culvert replacement project

wamwamfm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete road closure for State Road 159 in Bicknell for a box culvert replacement project. Beginning on or around Tuesday, June 1, contractors will close S.R. 159 about two miles north of the intersection of S.R. 67 for a box culvert replacement project over Kuhn Ditch.

www.wamwamfm.com
