If the only pose you feel like striking on your period is the fetal one, you’re not alone in wanting to take a few rest days from your fitness routine. A pre-period dip in estrogen levels (which research has found may also knock down the mood-boosting hormone serotonin) and iron can lead to sluggishness that can make any activity a struggle. While it’s true that rallying yourself up for aerobic exercise during this, ahem, period can actually help alleviate fatigue and cramps and release feel-good hormones, science suggests going easy on the impact to protect your joints.