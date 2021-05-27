WCS to continue with summer meal program

First Choice Solutions, formerly the Pregnancy Care Center 5K Walk/Run event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at the Kiwanis Cabin, Eastside Park, Washington, Indiana. Registration begins at 8:30 AM, with the Walk/Run kicking off at 9:00 AM. Please call the clinic at 812-257-1041 for registration forms. The registration fee is $20 for ages 15 and older, $10 for children ages 5-15, no charge for children under 5 years. Registration fees may be mailed to First Choice Solutions, PO Box 589, Washington, IN 47501, or you may pay online via PayPal, at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/FirstChoiceSolutions. Please add "5K" in the notes or memo section. You can also register the day of the 5K Walk/Run. Limited quantities and sizes of t-shirts from previous years will be available at the event."