Washington, IN

WCS to continue with summer meal program

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Community Schools have announced they will continue with their School Meal Program. The program will provide meals for children over the summer months. Beginning June 1st- July 28, 2021, families with children 18 years of age or younger can pick up packages of 5 breakfast and lunch meals. Meal...

Washington, INWashington Times-Herald

Area Briefs

The Washington Redevelopment Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in Council Chambers, 200 Harned Ave. Items included on the agenda: Pay application for Don Gress construction; resolution for 2022 budget year determination for TIF revenues. Hope's Voice still accepting items for auction. Hope's Voice of Knox and...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

DSI Services hosting Summer Day Camp

DSI Services will be offering a Summer Day Camp for kids. The day camp will be targeted towards three and five year olds. Camp will be held on multiple dates in June and July at both the Washington and Loogootee locations. Jim Moulden with DSI services says the programs will...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Washington, INWashington Times-Herald

Business 50 project winding down for now

One of the city’s biggest road projects ever is about to come to a close. The $4.3 million rebuilding of Business 50 or West National Highway from the west city limits to Southeast Second Street is down to the final touches. “The paving is done,” said Washington Mayor David Rhoads....
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

Day of Caring gives back to community in big way

If you were around Odon or Washington Tuesday, there’s a good chance you saw a lot of purple shirts. Those dressed in purple volunteered for the United Way of Daviess County’s annual Day of Caring. “We are just so thankful to be able to hold our 26th annual Day of...
Washington, INduboiscountyherald.com

First Choice Solutions 5K Walk/Run

First Choice Solutions, formerly the Pregnancy Care Center 5K Walk/Run event is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at the Kiwanis Cabin, Eastside Park, Washington, Indiana. Registration begins at 8:30 AM, with the Walk/Run kicking off at 9:00 AM. Please call the clinic at 812-257-1041 for registration forms. The registration fee is $20 for ages 15 and older, $10 for children ages 5-15, no charge for children under 5 years. Registration fees may be mailed to First Choice Solutions, PO Box 589, Washington, IN 47501, or you may pay online via PayPal, at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/FirstChoiceSolutions. Please add "5K" in the notes or memo section. You can also register the day of the 5K Walk/Run. Limited quantities and sizes of t-shirts from previous years will be available at the event."
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Daviess County COVID-19 Update

The Daviess County Health Department released the latest COVID-19 numbers yesterday. Three more cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county since Wednesday. That brings the overall case count to 2,982. No additional deaths have been reported so that number remains at 99. Over 12,400 residents have been...
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

CEO Class Trade Show set for this evening

The 8th Annual CEO Trade Show will be held today at the Eastside Park Community Building in Washington. At the trade show, Daviess County CEO Students will have the chance to share their businesses and hard work with the public. Daviess County CEO student, Audrey Wright, says all are welcome...
Washington, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Healing and remembering

Late Friday morning, Booker T. Washington High School students gathered for a solemn oak tree planting ceremony, one intended to help them heal and to remind others that everyone has a role in teen suicide prevention. The small tree will grow to become a mighty oak, a symbol of strength,...
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

Feed My Sheep food distribution happening tomorrow

Feed my Sheep will be doing a food distribution tomorrow from 9 am – 12 pm in Washington and from 9 am – 11 am in Odon. Officials say those receiving food can only go to one site. There will be a Thursday night distribution on the 20th from 6...
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Area COVID-19 Update

The Daviess County Health Department released the latest COVID-19 numbers yesterday. 36 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county since Monday, May 3rd. The overall case count now stands at 2,979. No additional deaths have been reported so that number remains at 99. Nearly 12,400 residents...