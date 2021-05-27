Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Canadian, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Canadian; Garfield; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, OK
County
Kingfisher County, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
County
Logan County, OK
City
Grady, OK
County
Noble County, OK
City
Noble, OK
County
Payne County, OK
City
Seminole, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
County
Kay County, OK
County
Canadian County, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Canadian, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Payne Flood Watch#The Flood Watch#Lincoln Logan Mcclain#Northern Oklahoma#East Central Oklahoma#Heavy Rainfall#Forecasts#Portions#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Flood Watch
News Break
Environment
Country
Canada
News Break
NWS
Related
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Will Rogers Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, northwestern Norman, southeastern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Choctaw, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Logan County, OKponcacitynow.com

OSBI Seeks Information in 2018 Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Brandon Dupree. On October 20, 2018, a shooting occurred at the Langston Center, located off campus. A party was taking place inside when a fight broke out. Brandon was shot one time and died at the hospital.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Logan County, OKguthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings May 13, 2021

Following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for May 13, 2021. CF-2021-91State of Oklahoma v. Nyte, Richard Wayne Jr. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2021-160State of Oklahoma v. Corley, Isaiah Braden. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2021-128Portfolio Reocvery Associates, LLC v. Brown, Jeff. CS-2021-129State Of Oklahoma Ex...
Stillwater, OKokcfox.com

Stillwater lifts emergency declaration, mask mandate

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH)--The City of Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has rescinded his emergency declaration due to improved local conditions and greatly relaxed federal guidelines for vaccinated Americans, according to a press release from the city. Now that the emergency declaration is lifted, Stillwater's face-covering ordinance expired at 3:00 p.m. Friday.
Oklahoma City, OKjailbirds.co

Oklahoma county

Oklahoma City, Okla – An Oklahoma county man was arrested after allegedly pointing his firearm with an attached laser at OKCPD’s Air One helicopter.Oklahoma police were flying over southwest territory around 5 a.m. on May 13th when someone pointed a laser at the helicopter.Authorities located the laser-equipped gun pointing suspect, identified as Corey Gene Shipman. TRENDING📈 What we know about the Oklahoma City great-grandmother attacker Shipman was reportedly lying on the ground of a home during the incident.Patrol officers reported to the suspect’s residence and found him inside the home with a gun in hand.Shipman did not seem to put up...
Canadian County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Canadian The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma Northern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby and Luther. Rainfall rates of up to an inch per hour are occurring.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major; Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Major...southwestern Garfield Kingfisher...east central Woodward...southern Alfalfa...northern Canadian...northwestern Caddo...eastern Dewey...southeastern Woods northeastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until 1115 PM CDT AT 1015 PM CDT, a line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts were along a line extending from near Waynoka to 6 miles northwest of Calumet, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Stillwater, OKStillwater News-Press

Payne County to improve 19th Ave for Stillwater Springs

The developer of Stillwater Springs, a housing addition located south and east of Stillwater, has made a $100,000 donation to Payne County to help pay for road improvements near the addition. District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier said the funds will be used to improve 19th Avenue between Jardot and Brush Creek roads.
Tulsa County, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa County Sheriff Adds Certified Tracking Bloodhound To Department

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office believes it now has the only nationally certified bloodhound tracking team in Oklahoma. Sgt. Ernie Mendenhall and 2-year-old American Bloodhound Missy just completed a weeklong certification course in Maryland, and she’s now available to help TCSO and other agencies. "So, now we’re very excited that...
Ponca City, OKponcapost.com

Excessive speeding leads to accident southwest of Ponca City

A personal injury collision occurred at approximately 6:19 p.m. Thursday evening, 2 miles west and 5.5 miles south of Ponca City in Kay County. Alisha Murray, 27, of Ponca City was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on Cowboy Hill Rd. Murray lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speeds, departing the roadway to the right, and rolling 1 ½ times coming to rest on its top. Murray and one of her passengers, Dale Richardson-Rose, 28, of Hulbert, OK. were both ejected from the vehicle. The second passenger was Clint Short, 45 of Ponca City. Short was not ejected.