Rural Studio making strides, enjoying exciting developments through Front Porch Initiative

By Neal Reid
auburn.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn University’s Rural Studio and its Front Porch Initiative have made great contributions to several communities in the Southeast thus far in 2021. By partnering with affordable housing providers throughout the region, the Front Porch Initiative has been able to support the completion of several houses and the groundbreaking for others since February. All totaled, nine homes are or will soon be under construction through the Rural Studio program, which features homes designed by College of Architecture, Design and Construction, or CADC, students enrolled in the School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture, or APLA.

ocm.auburn.edu
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Help really, really wanted: Auburn-Opelika hotels and restaurants desperately seek employees

There is work for anyone who is looking in East Alabama right now, especially at restaurants and hotels. Businesses across Opelika and Auburn are posting signs offering on-the-spot interviews, with some hospitality businesses offering hourly wages in double digits as they try to rebuild staffing to meet rising consumer demand after a year of COVID-19 restrictions on travel, foot traffic and the like.
Alabama StateMiddletown Press

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Auburn, ALwvtm13.com

Final beam raised for new Auburn University building

AUBURN, Ala. — The last construction beam for a new building at Auburn University was raised into place today. A news release states the beam is part of the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey attended the event, saying the new building will benefit tourism...
Auburn, ALbassmaster.com

College: Auburn Tigers take the title on Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. — Connor Jacob and Sam Smith knew they had a future together in bass fishing, even when they were grade school classmates back home in Illinois. Looks like the future is now for the Auburn University teammates. Jacob and Smith won the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at...
Auburn, AL247Sports

'A fresh start:' Auburn softball team heads to Tallahassee for regional

AUBURN, Alabama – After a tumultuous regular season, Auburn’s softball is bound for its seventh consecutive NCAA regional. The Tigers, 27-22 overall and 7-17 in the SEC, will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play Central Florida, 39-17-1, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State, the No. 10 overall seed and host with a 39-10-1 record, will open play against Kennesaw State, 26-25. Auburn coach Mickey Dean believed after a 9-5 win at LSU in the final regular-season series, that there was no more doubt about whether Auburn would get a regional bid. Sunday night, he was proved right. Most projections had the Tigers landing in the Tallahassee Regional, and they did.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

LOCKED ON AUBURN: Auburn lands transfer safety

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. The guys talk about Auburn football’s addition, what it means, and how it impacts the roster. The guys also talk about Auburn baseball’s big win this weekend. You can hear the full podcast below. You can hear Locked...