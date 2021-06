Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expanded use of ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) to include children (one month of age and older) and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). ULTOMIRIS, a long-acting C5 inhibitor that offers immediate, complete and sustained complement inhibition, is now the first and only FDA-approved medicine for children and adolescents with PNH.