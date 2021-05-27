The Best Easter Eggs NASA Engineers Hid on Robots Sent to Mars

Who doesn't love a good Easter egg? They often provide gamers with a fun treat to uncover. Sometimes, gaming Easter eggs are so well-hidden that they aren't discovered for years. One original Xbox Easter egg took 20 years to be uncovered, and it was such an obscure secret that no one actually found it; a developer who worked on the Xbox had to spill the beans. As "Mass Effect" fans have just discovered, Microsoft is not alone in including Easter eggs that are too obscure for fans to find on their own.