Stampede Radio: OTA’s, Vinatieri’s Retirement, and a look at the AFC South QBs

Football fever is starting to flourish with both veterans and rookies prepare for Mini camps and trade deadlines appear to be quiet. A sweepstakes has taken place for bids on who will acquire All Pro WR Julio Jones. Jones, like Aaron Rodgers, wants out of his franchise. So far, the Seattle Seahawks are making a serious push to acquire the star receiver. Most teams take this time to examine talent that isn’t selected or otherwise known as Undrafted Free Agents. You know, the players that major scouting talent had completely miss out on. Sometimes players do not get drafted because they were from a smaller divisional school and fall down on the drafting ladder. Players drafted in the late sixth or seventh round continue to embarrass NFL scouts like Tom Brady and Terrell Davis along with Shannon Sharpe. Davis and Sharpe were selected 180th and 189th overall and are now Hall of Famers. With Tom Brady surely to be a first-round selection. If you were not drafted as a player, that doesn’t obviously mean you didn’t make the cut. It could be several underlying reasons. Whatever the reasons, we know that superstars are born and are not deterred because they were not selected. With that in mind let’s take a look at the top ten draft picks of all-time.