Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stampede Radio: OTA’s, Vinatieri’s Retirement, and a look at the AFC South QBs

By Stampede Blue
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, the guys talk about OTAs, how likely a Julio Jones trade is for the Colts, and Adam Vinatieri’s retirement. They also dig in to the quarterback rooms around the AFC South, and Shepherd makes his case for optimism about Carson Wentz. Finally, the guys look at the schedule and talk about some of the games they’re excited to see on the upcoming schedule.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#Afc South#Retirement#American Football#Qbs#Colts#Quarterback#Stampede Radio#Qbs#Otas#Podcasts#Optimism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Adam Vinatieri's illustrious professional football career has come to an end. The 48-year-old announced his official retirement on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon. Another good scoop for McAfee, who has established his show as a go-to source of news in a very short time frame. Vinatieri is a future...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Adam Vinatieri To Retire From NFL

3:36pm: The NFL’s all-time scoring leader confirmed he will hang up his cleats. Vinatieri acknowledged during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (video link) he will not attempt to play a 25th season. An official announcement should follow soon, and the longtime Patriots and Colts kicker should be expected to land in Canton at some point.
NFLkbhbradio.com

Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL career scoring leader and Rapid City native Adam Vinatieri is planning to retire. Vinatieri made the announcement on former teammate Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM radio show. The 48-year-old kicker last played in 2019. He had surgery on his left knee and his recovery process was complicated by...
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots News Blitz 5/27: Celebrating Adam Vinatieri's career

ESPN Boston discusses some potential Julio Jones trade destinations and where the WR could land. With Adam Vinatieri's announced retirement they also write about stories his kick holders have from over the years. The Boston Globe writes about how rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has impressed his college coaches at every turn.
NFLyournewsnet.com

Vinatieri retires, Callaway banned, fired, Plesac no surgery

INDIANAPOILIS (AP) — Veteran NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri has told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots is the NFL's all-time leader with 2,673 points and 599 field goals. Vinatieri hasn’t played since missing three of four field goals in a 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1, 2019.
NFLktbb.com

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, NFL’s all-time leading scorer, retiring after 24 seasons

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time scoring leader, announced Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he is retiring after 24 seasons. “By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri told McAfee, his friend and former teammate with the Indianapolis Colts. Vinatieri, 48, a three-time Pro...
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Adam Vinatieri is retiring. Here's what Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft had to say.

After 24 NFL seasons, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old leaves the game as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. A future Hall of Famer, Vinatieri didn’t play last year, but spent the previous 14 seasons in Indianapolis and 10 seasons before that with the Patriots. Vinatieri was...
NFLPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Drive Poll – What Was The Biggest Kick Of Vinatieri’s Pats Career?

Adam Vinatieri will forever be a legend in Foxboro and throughout New England for the contributions he made during his 10 years with the Patriots. Whether it was taming the elements in the "Tuck Rule Game" or helping the Patriots win their first Super Bowl in 2001, and then again kicking the game winner in the big game two years later, Vinatieri's fingerprints (or footprints?) are all over the beginning of New England's first dynasty.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Pat McAfee, Adam Vinatieri reveal Colts' schedule

Each year, the social media team for the Indianapolis Colts tries to find some creative way to reveal the regular-season schedule for the upcoming campaign. We went through game-by-game predictions and listed which games we are most excited to watch for the upcoming season. For the 2021 season, the Colts...
NFLnativesunnews.today

Rapid City’s Adam Vinatieri hangs up his cleats

Football fever is starting to flourish with both veterans and rookies prepare for Mini camps and trade deadlines appear to be quiet. A sweepstakes has taken place for bids on who will acquire All Pro WR Julio Jones. Jones, like Aaron Rodgers, wants out of his franchise. So far, the Seattle Seahawks are making a serious push to acquire the star receiver. Most teams take this time to examine talent that isn’t selected or otherwise known as Undrafted Free Agents. You know, the players that major scouting talent had completely miss out on. Sometimes players do not get drafted because they were from a smaller divisional school and fall down on the drafting ladder. Players drafted in the late sixth or seventh round continue to embarrass NFL scouts like Tom Brady and Terrell Davis along with Shannon Sharpe. Davis and Sharpe were selected 180th and 189th overall and are now Hall of Famers. With Tom Brady surely to be a first-round selection. If you were not drafted as a player, that doesn’t obviously mean you didn’t make the cut. It could be several underlying reasons. Whatever the reasons, we know that superstars are born and are not deterred because they were not selected. With that in mind let’s take a look at the top ten draft picks of all-time.
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady on Adam Vinatieri's Retirement: 'Honored to Have Played' with the GOAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady praised former New England Patriots teammate Adam Vinatieri on Wednesday after the kicker announced his NFL retirement. As seen in the following screenshot from Robert Alvarez of PatsFans.com, Brady dedicated an Instagram post to Vinatieri:. Robert Alvarez @ralvarez617. Tom Brady shares some thoughts regarding...
NFLPatriots.com

NFL Notes: Vinatieri's Hall of Fame legacy that almost never was

Adam Vinatieri's legacy as a player in New England is as secure as anyone's not named Tom Brady. He was that valuable to the franchise during his fabulous career. Vinatieri's retirement last week sparked a lot of discussion on the kicking legend, with Bill Belichick ending his praise by stating in no uncertain terms the kicker belongs in the Hall of Fame.
NFLPro Football Weekly

Six observations from this weekend’s Bears rookie minicamp

LAKE FOREST – The Bears wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp Sunday. The highlight, of course, was the first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields. But there was plenty more to learn besides how Fields looks in a Bears practice jersey. Here are the major takeaways from the weekend. The...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The one free agent wide receiver the Bears must sign for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are entering the 2021 NFL season with a lot more excitement than they have had over the last couple of years. Gone are the days of wondering whether or not Mitchell Trubisky would finally turn things around. Trubisky left town this offseason in free agency to become the backup to Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills and Bears fans aren’t exactly mourning his loss.