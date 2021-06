Warlocks are bastions of eldritch power, and one of the most popular classes in 5th Edition with good reason. You can do a lot as a Warlock in 5E. Warlocks are one of the more exciting classes in 5th Edition. They are magical characters, yet they don’t have to juggle as much as traditional spellcasters. Their powers all feel exciting to use. It’s not hard to see why they have shot up in popularity, supplanting even the Wizard in most traditional party makeups. But playing a Warlock can be tricky if you’re just starting out, so we’re here to help learn how to play a Warlock.