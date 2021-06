Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality on Interstate 84 in Caldwell that occurred when a semitrailer hit a man who was walking along the highway. State troopers were called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Friday along I-84 near milepost 26, according to a news release from ISP. The semitrailer was traveling in the westbound lanes when it struck a man. Police said the man died from his injuries at the scene. His name was not made public Friday.