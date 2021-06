Notice how we are currently going through a dire movie year. Literally none of the major studios have released what could be qualified as something “great.” No, so far this year you had to dig deep to find diamonds in the ruff; indies such as “The Killing of Two Lovers,” “PVT Chat,” and “The Truffle Hunters” are very much worth your time, but they are so under-the-radar that not only are they struggling to find an audience, but not many film critics have actually reviewed these films. Seek them out.