Moretown, VT

The new norm

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 8 days ago

With the onset of the global pandemic came one benefit to local politics: more accessible select board and school board meetings. Before the pandemic, Mad River Valley residents spent weeknights driving through sleet, snow and mud-covered roads to get a chance to speak to their select board members about important town issues.

