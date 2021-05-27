The new norm

Installation of vertical granite curb is continuing at the Waitsfield Village West Sidewalk Project this week, according to Pat Travers, project manager for Greenman-Pedersen, Inc., resident engineering consultant for the town of Waitsfield. Curbing should be completed from the Valley Players Theater to the Fit Werx property by the end of the week. Preparation of the gravel subbase for the sidewalk is also progressing in the same area of the project and the base course of pavement was placed on Tuesday for the new parking spaces in front of the Valley Players Theater. Catch basin tops have also been set. Within the next week or so, installation of the concrete sidewalk will begin, starting at the northern end of the project, running south.