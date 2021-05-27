Cancel
Henry County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Henry by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry .Heavy rainfall has ended for the time being. However, runoff will continue to produce flooding across the area for the next several hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Henry County in west central Missouri Southern Johnson MO County in west central Missouri * Until 830 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1146 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Holden, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Deepwater, Montrose, Chilhowee, Kingsville, Coal, Brownington, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour.

Henry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chilhowee, or 8 miles south of Warrensburg, moving east at 65 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Whiteman Air Force Base, La Monte, Smithton, Leeton, Green Ridge, Chilhowee, Whiteman Afb, Centerview, Hughesville, Post Oak and Sedalia Memorial Arpt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.