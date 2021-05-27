Cancel
Pettis County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pettis .Heavy rainfall has ended for the time being. However, runoff will continue to produce flooding across the area for the next several hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Henry County in west central Missouri Southern Johnson MO County in west central Missouri * Until 830 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1146 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Holden, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Deepwater, Montrose, Chilhowee, Kingsville, Coal, Brownington, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour.

alerts.weather.gov
Montgomery County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Most roads across mid-Missouri were dry as of 5 a.m. on Monday, but chances of flooding are expected to increase as storms move through the area this week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, Route 94 in Montgomery County was closed due to flooding shortly before 9 Sunday The post Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chilhowee, or 8 miles south of Warrensburg, moving east at 65 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Whiteman Air Force Base, La Monte, Smithton, Leeton, Green Ridge, Chilhowee, Whiteman Afb, Centerview, Hughesville, Post Oak and Sedalia Memorial Arpt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.