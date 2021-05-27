Bike Infrastructure in Decatur, and a Survey

This is our last post from Margaret Beltrami. Please take a few minutes to answer the survey at the end of this post. We made it through National Bike Month! I hope everyone was able to get some bike rides in and of course being safe while doing so. Today for the last post, we will be looking at city infrastructure. Also, don’t miss the end of this post where I will be highlighting the next steps for my Gold Award project and I will be including an anonymous survey for you to complete if you would like to.