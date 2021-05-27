Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, AL

Bike Infrastructure in Decatur, and a Survey

By Cheryl Burnette
beactivedecatur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our last post from Margaret Beltrami. Please take a few minutes to answer the survey at the end of this post. We made it through National Bike Month! I hope everyone was able to get some bike rides in and of course being safe while doing so. Today for the last post, we will be looking at city infrastructure. Also, don’t miss the end of this post where I will be highlighting the next steps for my Gold Award project and I will be including an anonymous survey for you to complete if you would like to.

beactivedecatur.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
Decatur, AL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Lanes#Road Safety#Road Accidents#Physical Infrastructure#Gold Award#Cycle Track Cycle#Decatur Residents#Green Bike Lanes#National Bike Month#City Infrastructure#Bike Helmet Safety#Bike Boxes#Cyclists#Multiple Lanes#Riders#Intersections#Green Pavement Markings#Bikers#Street Markings#Durable Medians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Helmets
Related
decaturradio.com

Decatur Park District Partners with Decatur Public Transit

To better serve the community and create more equitable access, in joint partnership, the Decatur Park District and Decatur Public Transit are offering additional city bus routes including transportation to community attractions including Splash Cove, the Children’s Museum of Illinois, Scovill Zoo and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. “Our community has...
WAAY-TV

Enhancing beautification efforts along 6th Ave. in Decatur

The city of Decatur is looking to make cosmetic changes to its roadways. A proposed plan is looking to enhance the cities beautification efforts along 6th Avenue, from Wilson Street to Delano Park. Decatur Mayor, Tab Bowling, said the project will cost about $8 million dollars and will take around...
ecori.org

Newport Bike Infrastructure Improvements Hit Bureaucratic Roadblock

NEWPORT, R.I. — Sixteen cyclists rode through Newport on Wednesday night to press the City Council for new bike infrastructure and safer streets — only for the proposed resolution to be met by a clerical roadblock midway through the May 26 meeting. The Bike Newport Rolling Rally brought cyclists out...
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police Department going through a hiring surge

Local police departments are hiring more officers to protect their communities. Hartselle, Somerville, and Decatur Police Departments are all hiring officers. Chief of Police, Nate Allen, said the police department isn't short on patrol officers, but they are down seven to eight specialized unit officers, consistent with years passed. "We...
Posted by
The Decatur Daily

Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools

Hours will likely be trimmed at Point Mallard Aquatic Center and the Hartselle pool due to a shortage of lifeguards, and another Decatur pool may not open at all, officials said. With opening day eight days from now, it's a problem that is complicating plans as Point Mallard prepares to...
WCMessenger.com

Decatur EDC dedicates $100K to start-ups

Decatur Economic Development Corp. board members hope to foster innovation through the Founders Fund, newly designated money to assist start-up companies. EDC Director Kevin Holzbog said the $100,000 earmarked for the fund is already in the EDC budget, but was previously categorized as “grants.” Holzbog said he wants to tie the money to something that can be tracked more closely.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Decatur Chamber Business Expo 2021 is back

DECATUR — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Decatur Chamber Business Expo 2021 is back. The free Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce event, presented by the Herald & Review, will once again highlight local businesses that provide a variety of services. Business owners, managers and employees...
Decatur, TXPosted by
Gené Hunter

Decatur plans its first-ever Juneteenth celebration

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The city of Decatur is hosting a Juneteenth celebration for the first time ever this year. The event will be put on by the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, an organization founded in 2015 that works to advocate for people of African descent against systemic racism and oppression in regards to housing and education in the Decatur area.
atlantarealestateforum.com

Neighborhood Feature: Decatur

Decatur is bursting at the seams with dining, shopping and recreation options. If the endless number of food and shopping centers isn’t enough to guarantee a visit then Decatur’s rocking nightlife should be a hook, line and sinker. Situated in metro Atlanta, Decatur is in the thick of city life where single 20-year-olds or blended families can find their own niche.
eagleobserver.com

Decatur swimming pool to open June 1

DECATUR -- After a year of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Decatur City Council decided to reopen the pool at Old City Park in Decatur. The city council debated on whether or not to open the facility since parts of the pool were in a state of disrepair due to inactivity. After a lengthy discussion, the council finally voted to open the pool for the 2021 season.
rvahub.com

Take a Survey to Have Bike Share Shared in More of the City

Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game. Bellemeade Green Street Project Helps People and the Watershed — Beautiful changes are coming to a nearly 1/2 mile stretch of Minefee Street.
thedecaturminute.com

Decatur Begins Phased Re-opening Plan

The City of Decatur is beginning to re-open its facilities and resume municipal activities in a phased approach. The city is tracking several COVID-related data points and trends and following CDC guidelines as it moves forward in providing COVID-safe activities and facilities. The re-opening plan will guide decisions to expand activities and facility access if the trends remain stable or improve. HVAC upgrades are underway in all city buildings to keep employees and visitors safe when the buildings open to the public at a future date.
decaturradio.com

MidState Cup Returns to Decatur this Weekend

The Decatur Park District will host the11th Annual MidState Cup Tournament in Decatur, June 4 – 6 at the Decatur Soccer Complex, presented by ADM and Midwest Fiber. Admission is free. The MidState Cup, an Illinois Youth Soccer Association approved tournament, will welcome 90 boys’ and girls’ (U8 – U18)...
WAND TV

Decatur Youth Soccer Tournament set to provide economic boost to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- 90 soccer teams from across the Midwest are making their way to central Illinois this weekend for the 2021 Mid-State Cup soccer tournament at the Decatur Soccer Complex. "We're one of the first central Illinois clubs that is actually having a tournament because restrictions are finally...
charlottenewsvt.org

And the survey says…

As we have recently discovered with the debate in Washington, “infrastructure” is one of those words that means a million different things to a million different people. In the context of our recent community Resilience survey, infrastructure was defined as encompassing roads and transportation, emergency shelter capacity and access, cell and broadband access, stormwater and waste water management. Quite the wide array of subjects!
newhomesource.com

The Mews at North Decatur

Where Southern grace meets a unique sense of chic, The Mews is the ideal neighborhood—distinctive new townhomes in Decatur. Traditionally inspired, masterfully detailed exteriors are met with innovatively planned, artfully finished interiors. The Mews at North Decatur townhomes boast a desirable intown address, open concept with gourmet kitchen on the main level and loads of privacy on the upper level.
PLANetizen

Bike Portland

Portland Installs 'Alternative Pedestrian Walkway'. Oregon Legislature Passes Gas Tax, Includes Bike Tax. Wash. Gas Tax Legislation Fails in Senate, Killing Columbia River Crossings. July 8, 2013, 10am PDT. The Columbian.
Traverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Kingsley Area Sch...

LEGAL NOTICE Kingsley Area Schools, Kingsley Michigan will receive proposals for a Bus Garage Exterior Lighting Project Any questions can be directed to the Facilities Director, Paul White at 231-360-1811 or email pwhite@kingsleyschools.org. All bid proposals must be received prior to 12:00pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021. For a complete bid notice go to: www.kingsley.k12.mi.us under Spotlights, "Notice to Bidders-Bus Garage Exterior Lighting Project RFP". June 2, 2021-1T568044.
Traffictownofcortemadera.org

Enforcement Notice: Parked Cars Encroaching on Sidewalks & Blocking Sidewalks/Right of Ways

The Town has received several reports of local residents parking their cars with their wheels up on the curb and encroaching onto sidewalks. In some instances, we’ve observed vehicles that have partially backed out of their driveway, and completely blocking the pedestrian right of way/sidewalk. This creates a dangerous situation where pedestrians are forced off of the sidewalk and into the street. Parking a vehicle in a way that inhibits full use of the sidewalk is not only illegal, but it causes sidewalks to be less safe and accessible, especially for children, those using wheelchairs, pedestrians with strollers and those who are visually impaired.
Bicyclestraverseticker.com

Annual Bike Swap Returns

Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation (TART) Trails has announced the return of the Annual Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap this Saturday, June 5. The Bike Swap is for anyone who wants to sell and/or purchase unused or outgrown bicycles or bike accessories. Accessories include bike trailers, hitches, bike racks, frames and wheels. The sale requires that all bicycles be in rideable condition. The tires must hold air and the brakes and shifters must be in working condition. Small items like shoes, helmets, and clothing are not accepted.