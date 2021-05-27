Public Hearing to Discuss Oval Park Improvements on June 14

East Orange, NJ, May 27, 2021: Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 pm on Monday, June 14, 2021 during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment on a grant application to be submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Urban Parks Grant with a rollover to the Green Acres Land Acquisition and Park Development Program by the City of East Orange. The application will provide park improvements for Oval Park. The meeting will take place on Facebook Live on the City Council Facebook Page@EOCityCouncil. A brief presentation will be made followed by a question and answer period. All residents are encouraged to attend and participate.