Please Enable JavaScript

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) The new Linux kernel security update comes exactly two months after the previous one and it's here to fix three security vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers in the Intel graphics drivers (i915), as well as three other security flaws. The three security vulnerabilities affecting the Intel graphics drivers are CVE-2020-12362, an integer overflow that could allow a privileged user to escalate his/her privileges via local access, CVE-2020-12363, an input validation flaw, and CVE-2020-12364, a null pointer reference, both of which allow a privileged user to initiate a denial-of-service (DoS) attack via local access.