Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

machinedesign.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.machinedesign.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.machinedesign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Www Machinedesign Com#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

What is social engineering? | Sapulpa Times | #emailsecurity

When most people hear the term “social engineering” they think of a specified agenda designed to alter society. However, in the context of cybersecurity, it has a somewhat different connotation. The security publication, CSO, defines social engineering as: “the art of exploiting human psychology, rather than technical hacking techniques, to...
Technologycybersecdn.com

Flaws in STEM Conference Room Speakerphone Can Be Exploited to Spy on Users

Vulnerabilities identified in the STEM Audio Table conference room speakerphone could be exploited by hackers for various purposes, including to eavesdrop on conversations, according to cybersecurity research firm GRIMM. The first identified issue is a stack-based buffer overflow in the function responsible for handling user requests for the device’s “local...
Computerscybersecdn.com

Hacking with Kali Linux: Penetration Testing Hacking Bible

In order to understand hackers and protect the network infrastructure you must think like a hacker in today’s expansive and eclectic internet and you must understand that nothing is fully secured. This audiobook will focus on some of the most dangerous hacker tools that are favourite of both, White Hat...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Researchers Uncover 'Process Ghosting' — A New Malware Evasion Technique

Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed a new executable image tampering attack dubbed "Process Ghosting" that could be potentially abused by an attacker to circumvent protections and stealthily run malicious code on a Windows system. "With this technique, an attacker can write a piece of malware to disk in such a way...
TechnologyThe Hacker News

A New Spyware is Targeting Telegram and Psiphon VPN Users in Iran

Threat actors with suspected ties to Iran have been found to leverage instant messaging and VPN apps like Telegram and Psiphon to install a Windows remote access trojan (RAT) capable of stealing sensitive information from targets' devices since at least 2015. Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which pieced together the activity,...
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Deactivate Facebook Messenger

Wondering how to deactivate Facebook Messenger but can’t find the option? You’re not alone. Facebook has made it somewhat difficult to disable Messenger without disabling other Facebook services first. Here’s how it works. You Can’t Disable Messenger Alone. To disable Facebook Messenger, you’ll have to disable your Facebook account, too....
Economystateofpress.com

EU-bankrolled cybersecurity firm develops intrusive tech that allows ‘anonymous’ snooping & remote control of net devices – media

Flush with EU funds, a shadowy Spain-based cyberintelligence firm has reportedly created invasive surveillance tech that enables clients to take “remote and invisible control” of net-connected devices while evading detection. The “anonymous interception” products, branded as ‘Invisible Man’ and ‘Night Crawler’, can remotely access files on a target’s device, discern...
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

Urgent! What app is this on my BF’s phone ?

Curious to know what app this is in the picture - purple background with the white symbol? Does anyone know? Thanks!. It's a chat platform, which is used by a lot of gamers. Be very careful. That's a known app used for extra marital affairs. I caught my ex DP using it around a year ago, the amount of messages he was sending to OW down for affairs was outstanding.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google to Underwrite Contributors to Linux Security | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Google and the Linux Foundation announced this week they will underwrite two full-time maintainers for Linux kernel security development. Gustavo Silva is currently working full time on eliminating several classes of buffer overflows by transforming all instances of zero-length and one-element arrays into flexible-array members, which is the preferred and least error-prone mechanism to declare such variable-length types. He is also actively focusing on fixing bugs before they hit the mainline, while also proactively developing defense mechanisms that cut off whole classes of vulnerabilities. Silva sent his first kernel patch in 2010 and is an active member of the Kernel Self Protection Project (KSPP).
Cell Phonescybersecdn.com

Hackers could have access photos, videos without unlocking your phone

The vulnerability existed in the Facebook Messenger Rooms video chat feature and exposed Android smartphone users to intrusion. Nepalese security researcher Samip Aryal has identified a security vulnerability in the Facebook Messenger Rooms video chat feature that lets attackers access any user’s private Facebook photos and videos or submit posts on their behalf.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

RHEL and CentOS 7 Users Get New Kernel Security Update to Fix Intel Graphics Flaws

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) The new Linux kernel security update comes exactly two months after the previous one and it's here to fix three security vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers in the Intel graphics drivers (i915), as well as three other security flaws. The three security vulnerabilities affecting the Intel graphics drivers are CVE-2020-12362, an integer overflow that could allow a privileged user to escalate his/her privileges via local access, CVE-2020-12363, an input validation flaw, and CVE-2020-12364, a null pointer reference, both of which allow a privileged user to initiate a denial-of-service (DoS) attack via local access.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Cyber Security: Comprehensive Beginners Guide to Learn the Basics and Effective Methods of Cyber Security

(as of Jun 17,2021 01:38:47 UTC – Details) We live in a world where the kind of connections you have can make a big difference in your life. These connections are not just about personal and professional relationships, but also about networks. Computer networks must share connections to enable us access to useful information we need online. While these connections help us create a bustling life online, they have also become a cause for worry and concern, hence the need to understand cyber security.
InternetVentureBeat

Minds raises $10M for decentralized and encrypted social network and messaging app

Minds, the crypto social network with a focus on encryption and privacy, has raised $10 million from the tech freedom organization Futo. Owned by Yahoo Games founder and WhatsApp seed investor Eron Wolf, Futo is dedicated to tech and policies that give the control of computers back to the people. While other social networks mine your data for ad purposes, Minds targets user privacy, and it is based on open source technology.
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: When social media is a tool for hate

It’s 2021, the pandemic is ongoing, although more and more people are now totally vaccinated. Many people are still flocking to the internet and social media in search of connection. For some, it is an oasis. For others, a nightmare. Woke folks are aware of #StopAsianHate, #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo. These...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Akamai’s platform security enhancements strengthen protection for web apps, APIs and user accounts

Akamai announces platform security enhancements to strengthen protection for web applications, APIs, and user accounts. Akamai’s machine learning derives insight on malicious activity from more than 1.3 billion daily client interactions to intelligently automate threat detections, time-consuming tasks, and security logic to help professionals make faster, more trustworthy decisions regarding cyberthreats.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft’s worst Windows 10 tools have huge security flaws | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Security researchers at Trend Micro’s Zero-day Initiative (ZDI) have discovered a new vulnerability in one of the least popular tools pre-installed on Windows 10. First introduced as part of Microsoft’s Creators Update in 2016, Paint 3D was originally intended to replace Microsoft Paint, which was shipped with the company’s operating system since Windows 1.0.