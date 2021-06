As of today, The PBR Arizona- Class of 2024 Player Rankings have had their first state update. Our staff has been out at games consistently this spring and will continue to cover games through the summer season in order to get a more in depth look at the class. Our player rankings come through a combination of our in person evaluation at games, tournaments & other local events as well as at PBR showcases. We have also used valued scouts & local coaches as resources for player recommendations to add to our watch list for further evaluation. We are looking forward to seeing many more players compete & develop over the next several years. Not on the list and feel you got overlooked? Feel free to tag us in any social media posts. We're definitely paying attention to them. We will also be holding some events this summer where players can guarantee to get infront of our scouting staff in attention to our live game coverage. Please keep in mind that these are prospect rankings and our opinions are constantly changing on players ability & upside with each view and there will be plenty of updates to this list into the future.