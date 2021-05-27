Crayola Mini Neon Marker Maker Art Set Bjs.com or In Store Clearance $3.98
The Crayola Mini Neon Marker Maker lets you create your own custom mini scented markers in minutes and take them wherever you go! Mix up your favorite neon shade of marker ink, let the core absorb the ink color and snap together the rest of the marker parts. Now you're ready to add one of the included carabineer caps to your custom mini marker and clip it to your backpack, purse or notebook to take it here, there, and everywhere! Make up to 36 mini markers in vibrant neon colors.slickdeals.net