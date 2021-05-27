VP Harris announces business investments in Central America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday used a visit to Costa Rica to urge Central Americans with dreams of making a better life elsewhere not to head to his country without the proper documents. Blinken was wrapping up a two-day trip to Latin America with the aim of putting into practice President Joe Biden's desire to tackle issues driving migrant arrivals at the southern border of the United States. "The truth is, too many young people in the region... are so desperate for a better life that they risk everything, everything... to make a very dangerous journey north," he said during a visit to a civic center in San Jose. "People die along the way. They experience violence, and those who do make it to our border are turned around, because the border is not open. The United States has made clear, and I'll say it again, that people should not make the dangerous journey to our border," said Blinken.