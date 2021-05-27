Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

VP Harris announces business investments in Central America

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday announced commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region. Participants in the new program include corporate giants...

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Von Ahn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Cia#Central Americans#Ceo#Development Director#Corporate Development#Business Development#Country Director#Ap#Mastercard#The Harvard#The World Economic Forum#English#The White House#Republicans#The Border Patrol#Cia#Navy#Congress#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Army
Related
CNN

What will VP Harris seek -- and find -- in Mexico?

Jorge G. Castañeda served as Minister of Foreign Relations of Mexico (2000-2003) and was an adviser to two candidates for the presidency of Mexico, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and Vicente Fox. He is a professor at New York University, and his latest book, "America Through Foreign Eyes," was recently published by Oxford University Press. He is a CNNE contributor. View more opinion at CNN.
PharmaceuticalsColumbia Basin Herald

US will boost global vaccine-sharing, Biden announces

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring. Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White...
ImmigrationWRGB

As Harris heads to Central America, experts warn it could be 'frustrating' trip

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Central America Sunday, as her role as the Biden administration’s point person on addressing migration from Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras continues to stir confusion and criticism in Washington and threatens to undermine her political future. "The...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

US urging Central America to tackle poverty, corruption

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to entice Central American nations to tackle the corruption and poverty that have helped drive a surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and presented an early challenge for the Biden administration. In his first visit...
Immigrationrdrnews.com

Herrell invites vice president to New Mexico

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-NM, recently invited Vice President Kamala Harris to New Mexico to get a glimpse, Herrell said, of how illegal immigration is impacting communities on the U.S.-Mexico border. Herrell, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes 179.5 miles of U.S. border with Mexico, extended the...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

US to Central American would-be migrants: 'Don't come'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday used a visit to Costa Rica to urge Central Americans with dreams of making a better life elsewhere not to head to his country without the proper documents. Blinken was wrapping up a two-day trip to Latin America with the aim of putting into practice President Joe Biden's desire to tackle issues driving migrant arrivals at the southern border of the United States. "The truth is, too many young people in the region... are so desperate for a better life that they risk everything, everything... to make a very dangerous journey north," he said during a visit to a civic center in San Jose. "People die along the way. They experience violence, and those who do make it to our border are turned around, because the border is not open. The United States has made clear, and I'll say it again, that people should not make the dangerous journey to our border," said Blinken.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Microsoft, Mastercard Sign on to VP Harris' Central America Strategy

Twelve companies and groups including Microsoft, Mastercard and Nestle's Nespresso said Thursday that they would commit to making investments in Central America, a win for Vice President Kamala Harris as she aims to lower migration from the region into the United States. President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with leading...
Businessyournewsnet.com

VP Harris: Major Companies to Work With Northern Triangle Countries

Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that 12 companies will work with her in efforts to address troubles in Central American nations. The list of major corporations that will set up shop in Northern Triangle countries includes Microsoft as well as Chobani and Mastercard. Since the vice-president has been at...