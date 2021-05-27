Final Call for Papers Due June 15: "The Great Strike: Slavery During the American Civil War" at the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA

Conference: The Great Strike: Slavery During the American Civil War. Virginia Center for Civil War Studies at Virginia Tech. Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois asserted that American enslaved people freed themselves during the Civil War in his 1935 work, Black Reconstruction. Du Bois referred to the unprecedented scale of this rebellion as “the great strike,” a concept that historians have applied to their work since the 1980s. Most studies of slavery in the United States, however, continue to end in 1860, while most studies of Black Americans during the Civil War center upon military service, refugees’ experiences in contraband camps, or the aftermath of the war and Reconstruction. Enslaved peoples’ activities during the Civil War have only begun to emerge as central to understanding nuances surrounding politics, warfare, labor, race, gender, class, and other significant themes of the Civil War Era in the last decade.