Lockheed Martin developing moon cars with GM in hopes NASA will want them

A ready market existed for the Lockheed X-27 Lancer as nine European and six other nations were still operating the F-104 in the late 1970s. The Lancer was proposed with the idea of using as many F-104 components as possible. This goal could be readily and quickly accomplished since the type was still in production in both Germany and Italy. As explained by James C. Goodall in his book 75 years of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, A ready market existed for the new fighter as well, as nine European and six other nations were still operating the F-104 in the late 1970s. The CL-1200 concept, on which the Lancer was based, was developed as a private venture by Lockheed and entailed what amounted to a major redesign of the existing F-104 structure. Among the many changes there was a wing structure some 53 percent larger than the Starfighter’s, an enlarged vertical tail, high lift devices, additional hard points on the wings, an improved intake design, considerably increased fuel capacity and the installation of a Pratt & Whitney TF-30-P-100 engine. The forward fuselage was to be an F-104S or TF-104G section, depending on whether the aircraft was to be a single or two-seater, mounted on a 30in fuselage extension.