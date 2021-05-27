Cancel
Lockheed Martin developing moon cars with GM in hopes NASA will want them

By Paolo Zialcita, Colorado Public Radio
the-journal.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronauts will soon be able to drive on the moon. Lockheed Martin and General Motors announced Wednesday they will develop new lunar rovers for NASA’s Artemis program, which will put humans on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. Some of the...

