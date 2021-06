The worst feeling is that of buyer’s remorse, and unfortunately, I see a lot of repair clients experiencing just that when they realize that their purchase from another store can’t be repaired or modified to their liking. In order to understand why it’s worth investing a bit more in higher-quality pieces, I think it’s important to know what pitfalls to look out for when buying jewelry in general. So, here are some helpful tips and questions you should ask when making any jewelry purchase – and what to keep in mind along the way.