Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Joint Declaration of the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America regarding the presidential elections in Syria (25.05.2021)

By Faye Stephens
thewestonforum.com
 12 days ago

We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States want to make it clear that the presidential elections in Syria on May 26 will not be free or fair. We condemn the Assad regime’s decision to hold elections outside the framework stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and we join the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organizations and the Syrian opposition, in support of the electoral process that they condemned and described as illegal. .

www.thewestonforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Un Security Council#Presidential Elections#Foreign Ministers#United States Of America#United Kingdom#Syrians#Syrian Opposition#Syrian Refugees#International Standards#Legitimacy#Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Country
Syria
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Politicsprofilenewsusa.com

Why did the Turkish Foreign Minister go to France?

On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu traveled to Paris, during which he will meet with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss bilateral relations and “regional and international” issues. This is the first visit of a senior Turkish official to the French capital after months of tension. The...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Declaration on Belarus (27.05.21)

We, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the unprecedented measures taken by the Belarusian authorities to arrest the independent journalist Roman Protasevi and his companion Sophia Sabija after their flight FR4978 were forced to land in Minsk On May 23.
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Italy, western power slam Syria's presidential polls

Syria's presidential elections aimed at extending Bashar-al-Assad's grip on power will "neither be free nor fair", Italy and four other Western powers said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America wish to make clear...
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

The conflict between France and the United Kingdom is escalating

The debate between France and the United Kingdom over fishing rights, which was theoretically settled in a future relations agreement between the island nation and the European Union, is becoming more intense, but in reality French fishermen are being excluded from British waters. The situation has already deteriorated to the point that French Navy Minister Annick Girardin said:
PoliticsAsbarez News

Russian, French and German Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with his French and German counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas. The implementation of the provisions of the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020 and...
Worldnordot.app

Security Council weighs support for Guterres' second term as UN chief

The United Nations Security Council plans to discuss on Tuesday whether to support Antonio Guterres in his bid for a second term as UN secretary general. It is likely that the 15-member UN body will vote in favour of the 72-year-old Portuguese diplomat. In the past few years, Guterres has...
WorldUnited Nations Development Program

Pakistan’s proposed nature performance bond: Joint statement by governments of Pakistan, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and United Nations Development Programme

Islamabad, 3 June, 2021— Pakistan is amongst the most vulnerable countries in the world to the negative impacts of climate change. To combat climate change impacts, Pakistan has spearheaded innovative initiatives such as the Billion Tree Tsunami for which it has received international recognition; biodiversity and nature preservation initiatives; and, a green stimulus package to ensure a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

France is becoming more like the United States. It's terrible.

It's become a familiar refrain in French political life. From President Emmanuel Macron and his cabinet to the far-right opposition, from print columnists to talking heads, "Americanization" is increasingly held responsible for a whole set of social ills ailing the nation. For some of these critics, it's the reason so...
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Syria's polling stations open for presidential election

Syria's Polling stations opened on Wednesday across government-held areas in a presidential election which is expected to give incumbent Bashar al-Assad a fourth term in office. Syrian television showed long of queues of people at polling stations, which opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT). "We are proud today to come...
Worldamicohoops.net

Guillermo Laso’s government begins with 85 diplomatic missions abroad | Politics | News

Between 2017 and 2021, 17 representations were closed. Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo does not rule out opening, reopening or closing others, but with a prior analysis. In the field of foreign service, the gGuillermo Lasso’s government Management starts with 85 diplomatic representation Around the world, between embassies and consulates, and between countries and international organizations.
U.S. Politicsmediarunsearch.co.uk

The European Union is discussing with the United States and the United Kingdom the identification of digital certificates – the observer

The European Commission is discussing with the United States and the United Kingdom the recognition of Covid-19 certification that will take effect in July in the European Union, the European Commissioner for Justice announced on Monday. We are moving forward with certification regulation to facilitate free movement in the 27...
Europediscoversociety.org

(Dis)United Kingdom: The View from the other Europes

In a recent policy paper, ambitiously titled “Global Britain in a Competitive Age”, the British government states that, “as an open economy and a maritime trading nation with a large diaspora”, the UK is “a European country with global interests”. In the very next sentence, it posits that the country’s “future prosperity will be enhanced by our economic connections with dynamic parts of the world […] as well as trade with Europe” (UK Government 2021: 14). The geopolitically Freudian slip of identifying as a European country while professing a will to trade with Europe is revealing of more than one unwarranted shorthand in Brexit discourse and policy.
U.K.discoversociety.org

Editorial: Brexit and the (Dis)United Kingdom

When the United Kingdom joined the European Economic Community (as the EU was then called) in January 1973, it seemed to mark a new era of ‘modernisation’. A transition was underway from empire, through a system of Commonwealth preferences to a new transnational federation sharing sovereignty. This was a shift from directive rule within a political system of unequals, hierarchically organized, to cooperation among equals. The latter model has now been broken for an uncertain future as a sovereign state charting global waters on the basis of individually negotiated bilateral trade agreements. The watery metaphor is apposite and redolent of an imperial past, something echoed in the government’s announcement that it would commission a new Royal yacht to be the prow of its trade negotiations.