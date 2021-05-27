Joint Declaration of the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America regarding the presidential elections in Syria (25.05.2021)
We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States want to make it clear that the presidential elections in Syria on May 26 will not be free or fair. We condemn the Assad regime's decision to hold elections outside the framework stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and we join the voices of all Syrians, including civil society organizations and the Syrian opposition, in support of the electoral process that they condemned and described as illegal.