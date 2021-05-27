Cancel
Mini Beer Shot Recipe

recipes.net
 13 days ago

Chill a bottle of Licor 43 Original in the freezer and, when it’s nice and cold, pour a single measure into your shot glass. Carefully top the shot with cream; you can even use a spoon to make layering a little easier.

recipes.net
