Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Does caffeine help cognitive problems caused by lack of sleep? – Practice healing

By Faye Stephens
thewestonforum.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to resort to caffeine after a bad night’s sleep to counter the negative effects of sleep deprivation on perception and thus avoid mistakes at work, for example?. Researchers at Michigan State University investigated in a recent study whether caffeine has the potential to reduce procedural error rates...

www.thewestonforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Cognitive Ability#Cognitive Psychology#Medical Conditions#Cognitionpublished#Combat Sleep Deprivation#Insufficient Sleep#Healing#Sleep Deprived Conditions#Sleepiness#Mood#Memory#Far Reaching Effects#Perception#Learning#Tasks#Procedural Error Rates#Procedural Errors#People#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthIFLScience

Caffeine Does Wake You Up, But It May Not Improve Cognitive Function

After waking up feeling groggy and dead to the world, the immediate thing for most of us to do is reach for a cup of coffee. While this daily caffeine hit certainly works in lifting your spirits and becoming ready for the day ahead, new research suggests that may not actually improve cognition, leaving you open to still making errors that occur due to sleep deprivation.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Caffeine can boost energy and mood but does not fight sleep deprivation

Rough night of sleep? Relying on caffeine to get you through the day isn't always the answer, says a new study from Michigan State University. Researchers from MSU's Sleep and Learning Lab, led by psychology associate professor Kimberly Fenn, assessed how effective caffeine was in counteracting the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition. As it turns out, caffeine can only get you so far.
LifestyleMedicineNet.com

Sleep Deprived? Coffee Can Only Help So Much

You know you've done it -- stayed up too late and relied on coffee to get through the next day -- but new research suggests that caffeine can only do so much. That cup or cups of coffee may keep you awake the following day, but your performance is likely to be subpar, especially when it comes to more challenging tasks.
Healthsmobserved.com

Afternoon Naps Help Cognition in Seniors

WASHINGTON, DC, Jun 4 -- "Getting a good night's sleep comes highly recommended for the 50-plus population, particularly for the fastest growing segment of senior citizens, those over 65. In fact, it turns out that peaceful dozing overnight may not be enough for some seniors and that taking an afternoon nap may not only be good for toddlers, but can also be beneficial for seniors," according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Irregular sleep patterns in men can cause cognitive decline

Men aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction. In a new article published in the Journal of Sleep Research, the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health research group studied...
Rochester, NYwskg.org

Pandemic Was A Sleep Thief; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Can Help

ROCHESTER, NY (WXXI) – As the coronavirus pandemic seized the world over the past 14 months, sleep became elusive for many. According to a meta-analysis by the Journal of Clinical Sleep and Medicine, roughly 40% of the global population had trouble sleeping in 2020. The pandemic delivered a perfect recipe...
Public HealthSFGate

36 percent of adults worldwide suffer sleep problem during the pandemic

As many as 36 percent of adults have reported sleep problems during the pandemic, according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. The findings are based on data from 44 studies involving 54,231 people in the United States and 12 other countries. Most affected were coronavirus patients, with 75 percent of them experiencing disturbed sleep.
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Sleep Warning for Older Men: Sleep Changes May Signal Cognitive Decline

Summary: Changes in sleep patterns in older men have been linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline, researchers report. Men aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction.
Airplanepsychologytoday.com

How Does Jet Lag Affect Sleep?

Jet lag is a circadian rhythm disorder that occurs when the body’s internal clock does not match the time zone of where one is traveling. Jet lag can cause symptoms such as daytime fatigue, irritability, and sleep deprivation. Tips for relieving jet lag include adjusting your schedule before traveling, staying...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Covid-19 pandemic led to increased screen time, more sleep problems

A new study in the journal Sleep finds that increased evening screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown negatively affects sleep quality. During the lockdown period in Italy, daily internet traffic volume almost doubled compared to the same time in the previous year. Researchers here conducted a web-based survey of 2,123 Italian residents during the third and seventh week of Italy's first national lockdown. The survey ran in the third week of lockdown (March 25th - 28th, 2020) and evaluated sleep quality and insomnia symptoms, using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Insomnia Severity Index as means of measurement. The second assessment survey, in the seventh week of lockdown (April 21st - 27th, 2020), inquired about usage of electronic devices in the two hours before falling asleep, in addition to repeating the sleep questionnaires.
Diseases & Treatmentsloudounsportstherapy.com

Lower Back Problems Causing Discomfort

Lower back problems are very prevalent in our society and can greatly limit your ability to carry out daily tasks. Unfortunately, many people think it is just something they have to “live with” so they try to push through the pain. BUT THAT IS NOT THE CASE!. Thankfully, physical therapy...
Healthmomcollective.com

Sleep, It Does a Body Good!

Did you know that May was Better Sleep Awareness month? I certainly did not. I didn’t even know a specific time had been set aside to raise awareness of the importance of getting better sleep. Most people don’t consider if their sleep is good, bad, or something in between. Life...
Mental HealthHarvard Health

Sleep to solve a problem

"Sleep on it. Things will look better in the morning." This advice, often given by a parent, is said with love and good intentions, but it still makes us roll our eyes, because we just want to go to sleep — not think, not assess options. We certainly don’t want to wait until tomorrow.