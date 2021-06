The Canadians, who started their championship fights in Latvia with a record false start with three straight defeats, but then celebrated three victories, ended up fourth in the Group B table as they went into a head-to-head duel with a tie on points and at the end of fifth place, the surprise climbers won Kazakhstan . Had Latvia only won by one point, Canada would have slipped back to fifth. The group was won by the USA, who won at the end of the preliminary round against Italy with a score of 4: 2 (3: 0 1: 1 0: 1).