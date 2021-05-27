Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade

By ERS/USDA
beef2live.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Agricultural Exports in Fiscal Year 2021 Forecast Up $7.0 Billion to Record $164.0 Billion; Imports at $141.8 Billion. U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year (FY) 2021 are projected at $164.0 billion, up $7.0 billion from the February forecast, led by increases in corn, soybeans, and livestock, poultry, and dairy products. Corn exports are forecast $3.2 billion higher to $17.2 billion due to record volume and higher unit values, driven by strong demand and reduced competition. Soybean exports are projected up $1.5 billion to $28.9 billion as volumes are forecast at record levels and demand from China remains strong.

beef2live.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Poultry#Skimmed Milk#U S Exports#Outlook#Market Demand#Supply And Demand#U S Agricultural Trade#U S Agricultural Exports#Fy 2021#Wasde#Wto#U S Agricultural Imports#Agricultural Products#Dairy Exports#Soybean Exports#Corn Exports#Cotton Exports#Horticultural Exports#Rising Imports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

India's booming corn exports amid global rally ease supply worries

* Indian corn quoted below $300/T versus LatAm corn at $330/T. * Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh key buyers. * Higher soybean, pulses prices may curb Indian corn output. By Naveen Thukral and Rajendra Jadhav. SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - India has stepped up corn exports as a rally in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched down on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although concerns about dry weather impacting production in key U.S. growing regions limited losses. Wheat eased while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases as weather outlook, USDA data eyed

* Corn retreats after rallying on fears of hot, dry conditions * Some forecasts show wider rainfall, easing heat next week * Investors also adjust positions before USDA crop report * Wheat, soybeans fall (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Wednesday as market participants adjusted positions before U.S. government grain forecasts and assessed crop risks after a hot, dry spell fuelled a rally earlier this week. Wheat and soybeans also fell, with additional pressure from a pullback in spring wheat and palm oil prices. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.0% at $6.73 a bushel by 1119 GMT. New-crop December corn shed 2.1% to $5.97, slipping back below $6 after breaching the psychological threshold when it rose to its highest since mid-May on Monday. A sharp cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its rating of corn crop conditions on Monday fanned concern about the impact of warm, dry conditions in part of the Midwest. The USDA's first rating of soybean conditions was also below average market expectations. "The dry and hot weather in the U.S. that led to speedy planting progress continues and is now resulting in below-average crop ratings," Rabobank said in a note. Warmer than average temperatures and sparse rain were forecast in the week ahead in western Midwest zones, although some charts pointed to easing heat and more widespread rainfall for the week after. Market attention is turning towards the USDA's monthly world supply and demand outlook on Thursday, with analysts on average expecting the agency to cut its projections for U.S. corn stocks, against a backdrop of brisk Chinese demand and Brazil's drought-affected corn crop. CBOT wheat was down 1.1% at $6.77-3/4 a bushel, and soybeans eased 0.7% to $15.69-3/4 a bushel. Rainfall in Canada has cooled a rally in spring wheat futures, which were down about 2.5%, reducing support for winter wheat for which U.S. and European growing conditions are generally favourable. Palm oil, which competes with soybean oil, dropped nearly 5% on Wednesday due to rising palm oil supply and lower export estimates. Prices at 1119 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 677.75 -7.25 -1.06 640.50 5.82 CBOT corn 673.00 -7.00 -1.03 484.00 39.05 CBOT soy 1569.75 -10.25 -0.65 1311.00 19.74 Paris wheat Sep 214.00 -2.25 -1.04 192.50 11.17 Paris maize Jun 259.00 -4.25 -1.61 219.00 18.26 Paris rape Aug 536.25 -6.50 -1.20 418.25 28.21 WTI crude oil 70.34 0.29 0.41 48.52 44.97 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 0.16 1.2100 0.75 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Steve Orlofsky)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures fall, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1% on Wednesday on a round of profit-taking after rallying on Tuesday, traders said. Wheat futures also were lower after some rain in the northern U.S. Plains eased some concerns about parched soils limiting the size of the crop. Corn futures...
Economyfoodlogistics.com

ManpowerGroup Survey Underscores Strongest Hiring Outlook in U.S. Since 2000

The great rehiring is beginning in the United States with more than 7,300 employers reporting the most optimistic outlooks since 2000 for the three months ahead, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. “Employers are ready to bring their workers back as restrictions lift and America gets ready to...
Agriculturespglobal.com

US corn market focus shifting to weather, supply-side issues

Corn market in the US after being largely maneuvered by Chinese demand in the last few months is now shifting focus to weather conditions in the US and supply side issues, analysts said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The 2021-22 (September-August) season's corn...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Argentina temporarily bans beef exports

From trade wars to animal-disease outbreaks – and of course COVID-19’s upending of supply chains – there have been numerous disruptions in agricultural trade during the past several years. While maybe not at the same level of significance as those other events, an ill-advised export ban by Argentina is yet another trade-related event to add to the list.
Industryspglobal.com

US MEG Januray-April exports drop 21.5% on year: ITC

US monoethylene glycol exports in the first four months of 2021 were nearly 21.5% lower than the year-ago period, reflecting sharply lower export volume availability in the aftermath of widespread production shutdowns amid a deep freeze that hit the US Gulf Coast in February, according to the latest US International Trade Commission data, released June 9.
Agriculturebeefmagazine.com

Momentum continues for U.S. beef and pork exports

March was a record-breaking month for U.S. beef and pork exports. The U.S. Meat Export Federation released a report compiled from USDA data that the exports continued the momentum in April. "Looking back at April 2020, it was a difficult month for red meat exports as we began to see...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms as USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts

CANBERRA, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose more than 0.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about weakening global supply. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's June soybean exports likely to outpace 2020 level

Brazil's June's soybean exports are likely to surpass last year's level amid strong demand from China, sources told S&P Global Platts June 8, which is expected to pressure US soy exports. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The demand for soybeans in China has...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. crop condition; soybeans, wheat firm

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose 1% on Tuesday after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of domestic crops below market expectations, sparking concerns over global supply. Soybeans and wheat firmed in Asian trade. "U.S. weather continues to be the major focus," said Tobin Gorey, director...
Agriculturespglobal.com

US soybean planting at its homestretch, crop quality good: USDA

US soybean farmers have quickened the pace of planting from last year and the five-year average amid favorable conditions in the Midwest, according to the US Department of Agriculture's crop progress report, with crop quality assessed as good overall. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
U.S. Politicsmorningstar.com

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in April — Update

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April from a record level in March as disruptions in global supply chains and a slowdown in consumer spending contributed to a drop in imports. The deficit in trade of goods and services shrank by 8.2% to a seasonally adjusted $68.9 billion...
Foreign Policynewsdakota.com

USTR Tai Participates in Meeting with Asia Pacific Trade Partners

(NAFB) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, over the weekend, met with Asia-Pacific trade ministers while also commenting on the U.S.-China trade relationship. Before the meeting, Tai said regarding trade with China, “It’s a relationship in trade that has been marked by significant imbalance — that is in terms of performance, but also in terms of opportunity and openness of our markets to each other.”
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in Tuesday late morning trades as investors largely refrain from making significant moves. Data released by the Commerce Department Tuesday morning showed U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April, falling to $68.9 billion from a revised $75 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $69.0 billion from the $74.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Removing Tariffs from Trade

Agricultural trade globally would rise by more than 11% if every country removed their tariffs on ag products, according to an analysis released by USDA's Economic Research Service. ERS looked at a hypothetical situation where all global tariffs were removed from agricultural trade. A few countries with high overall tariffs...