Mari Grace Rising Social Media Star and Entrepreneur
Mari Grace is a 20-year-old social media influencer, entrepreneur, model, and a well-known social media celebrity in the United States. She was born on September 20, 2000. She originally belongs to Waukesha, Wisconsin, but grew up in New Hampshire along with her brother and her mother. Mari moved to Arizona to live independently when she was only 18 years old. Soon after moving to Arizona, she grew eager about social media and entrepreneurship and started out as a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram. Mari Grace is now a famous TikTok content creator who has expanded her reach to include YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms.