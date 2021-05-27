Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

NWQWM Financial report

By Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
kbnd.com
 11 days ago

Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9% in April, a drop that analysts blamed in part on rising home prices and lack of inventory. Sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 last month. That followed a sales pace of 917,000 in March, which was revised down from an original estimate of 1.02 million. The median price of a new home sold last month was $372,400, up 11.4% from March while the average price of a home sold in April was a record $435,400, up 8.7% from March.

kbnd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Report#Real Housewives#Handmaid#Financial Technology#Technology Company#Inventory#Media Company#Median Home Prices#Nwqwm Financial#Mgm Studios#Prime Video#Hulu#April#March#Streaming#Battery Electric Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
BusinessDaily Republic

Warner Bros. Discovery newest media giant

Two weeks after AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia to the much smaller Discovery, executives flocked to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank for a glimpse of their future – and the man who would lead them there. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, the architect of his company’s audacious...
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Pluto TV Ad Revenue to Exceed $1B in 2022, Says ViacomCBS CEO

ViacomCBS expects advertising VOD service Pluto TV to reach more than $1 billion in revenue in 2022, CEO Bob Bakish told an investor conference on Monday. Speaking during the virtual Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom) Conference, Bakish said when he told investors a few years ago that his team at what was then Viacom was expecting Pluto TV to hit annual advertising revenue of $1 billion down the line after $70 million in 2018, “everyone thought we were nuts.” He also shared that Pluto TV is currently trending towards crossing, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the $1 billion target on a full-year run-rate basis, adding that it is expected to “comfortably” exceed that figure for the year 2022.
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

Is Paramount+ Worth It? The Streaming Service Just Launched a Cheaper Plan

Paramount+, an updated version of the CBS All Access streaming service, is a formidable entrant in the “streaming wars,” which includes NBC’s Peacock, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, and established services like Netflix and Hulu. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Paramount+ right here, so you can decide whether...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

JustKitchen Reports Record Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

The Company Experienced Significant Sales Growth for the Three and Six Months Ending March 31, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands for customers, is pleased to announce it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Harborside Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First Quarter 2021 Gross Revenues of $13.0 Million. Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA grows to $1.0 Million From an Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 Million in Q1 2020(1) Company Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Standalone Guidance of Gross Revenues Between $68-72 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Between 15-17% (1)(2)(3)(4) OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Medicenna Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results And Operational Highlights

-- Management hosting conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM ET. TORONTO and HOUSTON, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nvidia Financial Reports Show No Sign of Crypto Miners Impact

Nvidia Financial Reports Show No Sign of Crypto Miners Impact. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its financial results for the first quarter. However, there is no sign of crypto miners’ impact despite the surging crypto market. Nvidia announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended on May 2, 2021. In...
MoviesNBC San Diego

AMC's Aggressive Post-Pandemic Strategy Could Pay Off as Moviegoers Flock Back to Cinemas

Recent box-office receipts suggest that movie theaters are heading for a recovery and that AMC Entertainment's bold moves could lay the groundwork for its own renaissance. In the near term, box-office revenue will continue to be only a fraction of what it was prior to the pandemic, but long term, the company's plans to pick up empty theater locations could pay off.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

By the time Black Widow finally debuts in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access next month, two years will have passed since Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to play on the big screen. And though the feature-length Phase Four rollout is taking its sweet time to begin, when Loki premieres on Wednesday, it’ll be the third episodic MCU series to debut in less than five months.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Junking ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Illustrates the Limits to Netflix’s Superpowers

The power of owning top-shelf intellectual property was on full display this week on both sides of the country. Avengers Campus, a sprawling extension of the superhero brand, opened its three-acre spread at Disney’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim. Not to be outdone on the opposite coast in New York City, Warner Bros. cut tape on the first flagship store featuring all things Harry Potter.
Technologythefintechtimes.com

Electronic Payments Powering Financial Innovation; PwC Report Finds

The financial services industry is in the midst of a significant transformation, which has only been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the key role digitisation plays in the financial lives of more and more of the world’s population, electronic payments are at the epicentre of this transformation. Payments are...
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Legend Power(R) Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

Sales Bookings Increased 705% Year-over-Year to $1.9 Million. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today reported its Q2 2021 financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q2 2021 financial results for Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer (details below). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.