NWQWM Financial report
Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9% in April, a drop that analysts blamed in part on rising home prices and lack of inventory. Sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 last month. That followed a sales pace of 917,000 in March, which was revised down from an original estimate of 1.02 million. The median price of a new home sold last month was $372,400, up 11.4% from March while the average price of a home sold in April was a record $435,400, up 8.7% from March.kbnd.com