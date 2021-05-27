Cancel
The oldest gold coin in southwestern Germany – Wissenschaft.de

By Faye Stephens
thewestonforum.com
 12 days ago

During excavations near Tübingen, archaeologists discovered the tomb of an early Bronze Age woman with an unusual burial gift: a small spiral made of gold wire – possibly a hair ornament – appeared to be the earliest reliable gold discovery in southwestern Germany. Unlike most ancient gold and precious metals discoveries in Europe, the gold does not come from southeastern Europe, but from Cornwall, as the analyzes have shown.

