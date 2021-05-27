The oldest gold coin in southwestern Germany – Wissenschaft.de

By Felipe Rojas. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press 2020. Pp. xxii + 252. $99.99. ISBN 9781108484886 (cloth). Until recently, scholarship on Roman Anatolia has focused primarily on its wealth of material remains. Rojas’ book examines aspects of the embodied experience with the region’s past during the Roman period, and he does this adeptly by combining archaeological, literary, and epigraphic sources. Building on his earlier work, he takes a thematic approach by elucidating how various populations in Roman Anatolia—here defined as the period from the early second century BCE to about the fourth century CE—explored and explained aspects of the land’s pre-Roman past through the interpretation and manipulation of various vestiges that they understood to be the remains of this past. Several important questions are considered by the author. How did the residents of Roman Anatolia understand and interact with what scholars today might term “pre-classical material remains”? What traces of the past did ancient interpreters consider meaningful? How did they make sense of multiple material pasts, and who was interested in and knowledgeable about these older physical traces? How can scholars understand aspects of the past that remain invisible to us today, including, for example, clothing patterns, cuisine, religious experiences, dances, and other aspects of daily life that would offer a more holistic understanding of ancient societies? Finally, what term should scholars employ to describe the interpretation and interaction of people living during a particular era with earlier material remains in their land, and why does Roman Anatolia offer a particularly useful case study for understanding human interaction with the past?