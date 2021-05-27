Chuck and Ev Metler

Chuck Palumbo looked back on his biker gimmick in WWE and how it came to be in a new interview. Palumbo spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out the highlights below:. On his biker character in WWE: “At the time, I built this motorcycle that was featured in a magazine, and I was talking to Vince [McMahon] and I showed him. And he said, ‘Well, why aren’t we doing this?’ I said, ‘Well, it never came up,’ and that’s how it all kind of started. I started doing vignettes. It was an extension of who I was, per se, motorcycles, working on bikes [and] wrenching. That’s basically it. A lot of the ideas in wrestling, they happen in seconds.”