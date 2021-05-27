Chuck and Ev Metler

It was hot, hot and dry, but it was supposed to be. It was the middle of June on the Ryegrass allotment near Daniel, Wyo. It was 10 or 11 o’clock and we had been out there since it was just light enough to see, because it was the old days when cowboys still cowboyed, not that I was. I was 10- or 11-years old and I’d been following my uncle Chuck around out there in the sagebrush and my lower lip looked like it. It resembled a modern-day sundried tomato that someone had stepped on. We were following some cows and calves up the bottom of a draw and up ahead was a big ol’ spring calf that had them ol’ mustard-colored calf scours that we are all familiar with when he said, “Bud, if you would dip your finger in that and rub it on your lip it would heal up!”