Philadelphia, PA

Visit Philadelphia® & Blackstream Live Launch Love + Grit Concert Series

visitphilly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeries Offers A Compelling Look At Some Of Philly's Most Influential Emerging Black Recording Artists. VISIT PHILADELPHIA® announced the launch of the Love + Grit Concert Series, featuring performances and interviews with Philadelphia musical artists. The series, an extension of VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s popular Love + Grit podcast, will debut on June 1, the first day of Black Music Month, which began in Philadelphia in 1979. The Love + Grit Concert Series will appear on BlackStream Live, a network curating live programming focused on Black creators in partnership with Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming platform for gamers and others. It premieres at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on twitch.tv/blackstreamlive.

www.visitphilly.com
