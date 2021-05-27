Visit Philadelphia® & Blackstream Live Launch Love + Grit Concert Series

Today The Narcotix shares “Lilith,” the second single from the forthcoming EP Mommy Issues, which the band will self-release on June 11. “”Lilith” was created in a tantric temple in Oakland, CA. She was also Adam’s wife before Eve, made from the clay whence Adam came instead of his rib. But that’s another story. Birthing her was our very own form of ritual. Bumbling Becky found the catchy keyboard riff (or perhaps it found her), and Esther swung her voice in a swirly pattern to match the surrounding smoke. Thus the zygote known as “Lilith” was formed.”