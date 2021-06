With large numbers of us looking for new hobbies, sales of sewing machines have sharply risen during the pandemic – 127 per cent at John Lewis & Partners alone. Thanks in part to the rising popularity of programmes like The Great British Sewing Bee, many people are discovering the therapeutic nature of crafting something.Movements like Fashion Revolution are encouraging us to fight against the environmental and ethical impact of fast fashion too, while a growing number have been inspired to mend, alter and customise their clothes rather than buying new. So, you’ve got your shears and fabric at the ready. But...