Ahead of Sunday, June 20th, we’ve collected a list of some things that your Dad might actually want on Dad day. Marketers have a lot to answer for when it comes to Father’s Day, pushing gifts that relate only to a formulaic kind of Dad. Forcing adult children to buy for a man who loves his BBQ more than his offspring, drinks beer out of novelty-sized glasses and would prefer to swing a golf stick more than hug his wife. Very few people have Dad’s like that, and if they do, they are well catered for anyway. The fact is, that there are many different types of Dads, ones that have no need for branded meat skewers, whiskey cubes and Jack Daniels flavoured socks. Here is a list of things that your Dad might actually like for Father’s Day: