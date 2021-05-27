Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, MO

City of Independence negotiates lower credit card convenience fee

Posted by 
Independence, Missouri
Independence, Missouri
 13 days ago

City of Independence negotiates lower credit card convenience fee

City of Independence will implement a lower credit card and e-check convenience fee on June 1, going from $4.95 to $3.95. The Independence City Council had previously voted to restore the convenience fee on June 1 at the May 3 Council meeting.

The average utilities customer bill (which represents electrical, water, and sewer usage) is $200. The $3.95 represents approximately 2% of this average bill. Customers will be charged the fee in the following instances:

  • Over the phone using the automated system (325-SERV) via Echeck, credit/debit card. There will be a $3.95 convenience fee charged, with a maximum transaction of $750.
  • Over the phone with an account representative via Echeck, credit/debit card. There will be a $3.95 convenience fee charged, with a maximum transaction of $750.
  • On the website via Echeck, credit/debit card. There will be a $3.95 convenience fee charged, with a maximum transaction of $750.

There are many ways to pay a utility bill and avoid this fee.

  1. You can mail in a paper check to PO Box 219362 Kansas City, MO 64121-9362. Please be sure to include your pay stub or list your customer-account on the check.
  2. Come to the Utility office located at 17221 E 23rd St S Independence, MO 64057 Monday-Friday between 8am-5pm, excluding holidays and utilize any of the following:
  3. Pay with cash or check through the drive through (Mon-Fri 7:30am-5pm),
  4. Place your payment in the drop box (large black box located near drive through). This is picked up once daily in the early morning. Payment will only be applied after pickup,
  5. Come into the lobby and pay with cash, credit/debit, or check
  1. Sign up for Auto Withdraw. This must be done from a checking account and completed in person or through the mail (by request). Please provide a voided check.
  2. Pay though your banking institution using their online bill pay (where available). Make sure the remit to is: PO Box 219362 Kansas City, MO 64121-9362. Please be sure to always keep your utility customer-account number current.
  3. Place your payment in the drop box located at near the drive-thru at the Independence Utilities Center,17221 East 23rd St S. Or at City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave., near the north entrance on the lower level. Please do NOT place cash in the drop box. Payment will only be applied after pickup. Please plan accordingly.

City of Independence Utility customers with questions can contact Customer Service at (816)325-7930 or UtilityCustomerService@indepmo.org.

Independence, Missouri

Independence, Missouri

7
Followers
30
Post
93
Views
ABOUT

Independence is known as the "Queen City of the Trails" because it was a point of departure for the California, Oregon, and Santa Fe Trails. It is the hometown of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, with the Truman Presidential Library and Museum, and the gravesites of Truman and First Lady Bess Truman. The city is sacred to the Latter Day Saint movement, as the home of Joseph Smith's 1831 Temple Lot, and the headquarters of several Mormon factions.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Independence, MO
Independence, MO
Government
Independence, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Debit Card#Cash#Office Customers#Water Usage#Echeck#Po Box#Credit Debit Card#E Check Convenience Fee#Payment#Sewer Usage#Pickup#Holidays#Drive#City Hall#Maple Ave#Independence Negotiates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Credits & Loans
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person. Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Kansas City, MOkcstudio.org

Build a Bridge, Save a Bridge and Don’t Forget the River

The Town of Kansas Bridge, at the foot of Main Street, north of the City Market, sometimes seems like a forlorn place. The steel-framed pedestrian path and overlook connect with a riverside bike trail below. I rarely see people using it, but I’ve always appreciated the views the deck offers of the Missouri River.
Missouri Statemogreenway.com

9% of all hemp acreage in Missouri failed testing in 2020

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, 9% of planted hemp acreage in the program’s first year failed testing. 69% tested within the compliance limits and was eligible for harvest in 2020. There were 207 Producer Registrations and 78 Agricultural Hemp Propagule and Seed Permits approved and an additional 80...
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Kansas City, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KCI Welcomes Its First Amazon Air Flight

Amazon Air touched down for the first time at Kansas City International Airport Thursday. The first flight, on Amazon Air's branded 737-800 cargo aircraft, arrived from Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida. Service will continue daily. “The addition of Amazon Air at the airport strengthens KCI’s impact as a regional...
Missouri StateKOMU

Missouri and federal tax deadline is Monday, agent says refund delays should be expected

JEFFERSON CITY — The deadline for filing taxes on the state and federal level is Monday, but delays could be possible for getting tax refunds. This year, the IRS extended the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year to May 17 instead of April 15 "to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic." Simultaneously, Governor Mike Parson extended the payment deadline.
Kansas City, MObizjournals

James McKinley

Director of Operations at City Rent A Truck, LLC (Kansas City, MO) James McKinley started at City Rent A Truck in January of 2014 as a part-time Wash Bay Porter while he was working on his business degree at UMKC. James' uncanny problem solving ability has allowed him to excel in various roles throughout the organization. James will now be leading the City Rent A Truck team by overseeing the overall operation of the business and upholding core values through highly effective leadership and employee development.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

City of KCMO News Releases

The Kansas City Municipal Court will move to a mix of virtual and in-person hearings in June and will start issuing warrants again for people who miss their in-person court dates. During the pandemic, the court held virtual hearings for everything except trials and did not issue warrants for missing virtual hearings. If you have missed court dates or past-due fines, you are urged to handle them before the new process starts.
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Days Gone By: The shiny and new, the faded and forgotten

• "DRIVE TO ATTRACT INDUSTRY ON” – Teams of businessmen took to the streets today as the Association for Industrial Development (AID) began its drive for funds to promote industry. The goal of the drive is $250,000 to purchase and develop a 40-acre site for an industrial park. • “WESTERN...
Blue Springs, MObluespringsgov.com

Masks in Blue Springs City Facilities No Longer Required

As of Friday, May 14, 2021, with the expiration of the Jackson County Health Order, masks in indoor facilities, businesses and public spaces are no longer required. This includes City of Blue Springs buildings and facilities including City Hall, the Public Safety Building, Fieldhouse and Vesper Hall. The announcement follows...
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Cargo Largo project brings hope for jobs

At 524,000 square feet, Cargo Largo’s planned new facility – meant to consolidate its operations in Independence – would be more than six times the size of its current facility in the city. The Independence City Council could vote Monday to approve the company’s latest preliminary development plan, though some...