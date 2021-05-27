City of Independence negotiates lower credit card convenience fee

City of Independence will implement a lower credit card and e-check convenience fee on June 1, going from $4.95 to $3.95. The Independence City Council had previously voted to restore the convenience fee on June 1 at the May 3 Council meeting.

The average utilities customer bill (which represents electrical, water, and sewer usage) is $200. The $3.95 represents approximately 2% of this average bill. Customers will be charged the fee in the following instances:

Over the phone using the automated system (325-SERV) via Echeck, credit/debit card. There will be a $3.95 convenience fee charged, with a maximum transaction of $750.

Over the phone with an account representative via Echeck, credit/debit card. There will be a $3.95 convenience fee charged, with a maximum transaction of $750.

On the website via Echeck, credit/debit card. There will be a $3.95 convenience fee charged, with a maximum transaction of $750.

There are many ways to pay a utility bill and avoid this fee.

You can mail in a paper check to PO Box 219362 Kansas City, MO 64121-9362. Please be sure to include your pay stub or list your customer-account on the check. Come to the Utility office located at 17221 E 23rd St S Independence, MO 64057 Monday-Friday between 8am-5pm, excluding holidays and utilize any of the following: Pay with cash or check through the drive through (Mon-Fri 7:30am-5pm), Place your payment in the drop box (large black box located near drive through). This is picked up once daily in the early morning. Payment will only be applied after pickup, Come into the lobby and pay with cash, credit/debit, or check

Sign up for Auto Withdraw. This must be done from a checking account and completed in person or through the mail (by request). Please provide a voided check. Pay though your banking institution using their online bill pay (where available). Make sure the remit to is: PO Box 219362 Kansas City, MO 64121-9362. Please be sure to always keep your utility customer-account number current. Place your payment in the drop box located at near the drive-thru at the Independence Utilities Center,17221 East 23rd St S. Or at City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave., near the north entrance on the lower level. Please do NOT place cash in the drop box. Payment will only be applied after pickup. Please plan accordingly.

City of Independence Utility customers with questions can contact Customer Service at (816)325-7930 or UtilityCustomerService@indepmo.org.