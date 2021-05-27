Cancel
Plenty of red snapper for season opening June 1

By Jane Kathleen Gregorio
ccbiznews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed snapper count in Gulf of Mexico three times higher than expected. Red snapper season begins June 1 on the heels of a study that triples the estimated population of the popular fish. A recent study by the Texas A&M University Harte Research Institute in Corpus Christi revealed that the U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico are home to 110 million red snapper rather than the previously estimated population of 36 million — numbers that could change how the Gulf fishery is managed by federal and state officials.

