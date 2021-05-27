Cancel
Dillsboro, IN

Obituaries 05/27/2021

 8 days ago

Annette (Combs) Cutter, age 84, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Friday, May 21st, 2021, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana. Annette was born at home on October 3rd, 1936 in Glomawr, Kentucky. She was the youngest of five children born to Allen and Spicia (Begley) Combs. The family moved to Indiana in 1942. Annette attended Guilford School in the first grade, then Central Elementary in Lawrenceburg, Indiana for the second, third, and fourth grades. Homestead School for the fifth and sixth grades. Greendale School for the seventh and eighth. Then to Lawrenceburg Consolidated High School for four years, graduating in 1955.

