Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

In The Dugout: Imagining The Future

By Rhody Reporter
oceanstatecurrent.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleToday’s show is live at 5pm. Watch it and share it on social media!. – Sten is still away, so I’m filling the hot seat on #InTheDugout.

oceanstatecurrent.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosoceanstatecurrent.com

In The Dugout: American Privilege

Today’s show is live at 5pm. Watch it now then share it on social media!. -Sten counters the left with the concepts of American “privilege” & American “supremacy”. – CRT UPDATE: SK hero mom, Nicole Solas, and Legal Insurrection founder who broke her story. – More Westerly evidence.
Youtubeoceanstatecurrent.com

In The Dugout: Challenging the Fake Narrative

On this episode of #InTheDugout, fake narratives continue to dominate public policy, medicine & our culture and we are challenging them! Please watch the show now, and hit the thumbs up button on YouTube, it helps the show. Topics:. Dr. Andrew Bostom on the “Delta Variant”. The trans threat to...
Sciencemit.edu

Imagining the distant past — and finding keys to the future

The most dramatic moments of David McGee’s research occur when he is working with cores of sediment drilled from the Earth that hold clues to our planet’s climate long before there were records created by humans. “Some of the biggest excitement I have,” says McGee, an associate professor in MIT’s...
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

A Guide on How to Unleash Black Imagination to Shape the Future

During the last year or so I have been exploring what it looks like for Black folks to imagine beautiful futures. Looking across various Black speculative traditions, art, music, films, etc. Asking these texts and their authors, what does imagination mean to Black folks and how do we do it? How have we done it? Below, you’ll find an incomplete list of practices that I’ve found to be core to the Black imagination as I have come to understand it. I know there must be so much more, and I’m excited to continue to explore. And I want to share what I’ve learned so far so we can get a head start on dreaming new worlds.
Durant, OKDurant Daily Democrat

Imagine Durant Wine Walk

Brenda Dewald, Kaylin Dewald, Grace Rudolf and Shawna Dewald participated in the Imagine Durant Wine Walk recently in downtown Durant. This was the fourth annual wine walk and it included nine stops …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Imagine sad cow-less world

OPINION Animal agriculture is unfairly blamed for a lot of things and from a lot of directions – from Big Oil interests that want to misdirect the climate debate, to vegan activists who use every argument they can concoct to convince others of their dogma. That’s bad for nutrition, bad for the planet, and bad for alleviating poverty and hunger.
Internetmarysvilleonline.net

Gloria Smith Imagine Mark Twain on Twitter

It can be confusing to make travel plans now that the COVID-19 seat belt sign has flashed off and we are “free to move about the cabin.” Sort of more for less. Maybe. Kinda. Because Mark Twain is one of my lifelong “go to” writers and his hometown of Hannibal,...
Advocacyresilience.org

Liberating the Captured Imagination

What does the climate crisis have to teach us? Are we listening to what the Earth is telling us, as planetary systems necessary for the maintenance of life continue to unravel? This question is central to how we might understand, conceptualize, teach, and engage with the multiple social-environmental crises that threaten humankind and the biosphere. Such problems span vast spatial and temporal scales, are inherently transdisciplinary, are rich with complex interconnections, and are centrally rooted in issues of justice and power. These problems invite us to acknowledge our indebtedness to multiple lifeforms and Earth systems over timescales small and large, and emphasize that, for example, Arctic ice melt and a drought in central India may be connected through complex causal links. It seems logical and necessary to engage in this act of deep listening as we ponder ways to live, teach, and be on our fraught planet.
TV SeriesComicBook

#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd Trend Imagines Hilarious Marvel Scenarios

Moments after trying to conquer Earth, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) suddenly found himself as an agent of the Time Variance Authority. As the character's self-titled series on Disney+ has shown us, the Asgardian god of mischief is helping Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the rest of the TVA track down "variants" they feel pose a threat to the Time-Keeper's "sacred timeline." Naturally, this involves road trips across the spectrum of time, and fans of the show are having a field day with the premise.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bastille Imagine Dystopian Future With New Song & Video, “Distorted Light Beam”

One could argue, we’re already living a dystopian fantasy. Deep in reflection, as we all were over the last year, singer-songwriter Dan Smith took it one step further to write a song imagining where society is headed next. With Bastille’s new song “Distorted Light Beam,” co-written and co-produced with Ryan Tedder, Smith invites the listener into a metaphorical time machine, whooshing across the universe to another time, place, and perhaps even alternate reality.
EntertainmentHowlRound

NO SUMMARY: The SWANA Queer Imagination

Golden Thread Productions presented NO SUMMARY: The SWANA Queer Imagination livestreaming on the global, commons-based, peer produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Friday 25 June 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC -7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC -5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC -4).
SciencePosted by
aiptcomics

Cryptids: ‘Creatures of the imagination, but not imaginary creatures’

Despite its popularity among the public as a putatively scientific enterprise, cryptozoology continually fails to impress most qualified zoologists. But for academics working in fields allied with the humanities, the allure of cryptozoology has proven more enticing. One such scholar is anthropologist Samantha Hurn, who teaches “Anthrozoology” courses at England’s...
Businessc21media.net

Salamanda joins C4’s Indie Growth Fund

The UK’s Channel 4 has taken a minority stake in Manchester-based prodco Salamanda Media through the commercially funded pubcaster’s Indie Growth Fund. The Indie Growth Fund provides additional support to the UK independent creative sector by taking minority stakes in small and mid-sized enterprises to help them to grow their business to the next stage.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Homoelectric Imagine the Dance

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:45am) If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Fewer than 19% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. Please note, this event has been postponed until 10th Sep...
Religiongetnews.info

A Message of Hope, Positivity, and Faith: Fans Claim JB Damesenjah’s New Album to Be The Best They Have Ever Heard

Crafted with the intent to change lives, emerging Christian hip-hop artist JB Damesenjah’s latest album ‘It Is Finished’ has the love for Jesus as its focal point. Staying true to the spirit of Christianity and authentic R&B music simultaneously, JB Damesenjah weaves together lyrics that are meant to inspire the faithful and uplift the downtrodden. The latest release of his album ‘It Is Finished’ is not only a testament of Damesenjah’s commitment to his mission of spreading spiritual positivity, but also the best example of his musical expertise.
Cell Phonesthehustle.co

Fair Art Fair is like a dating app for fine art

Ever wanted a Tinder for artists and collectors? Well, it’s here. Founded by London-based artist Stacie McCormick, Fair Art Fair is a new app that directly connects unrepresented artists and buyers. It essentially cuts out the middleman (the gallery) and allows collectors to match with and buy art they love....
TV & Videoscastleinsider.com

Amid Multiple Shut Downs, Disney Channel Is Still Going Strong

In 2019, Disney launched its ultimate streaming service, Disney+ — which catered to fans of numerous fandoms including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. Disney+ was immediately a hit and became a giant in a world where streaming services are becoming the new norm. In addition to offering the classics, it gave subscribers access to fantastic original content, like WandaVision and The...
Astronomythewashingtoncountyauditor.com

WATCH! Strange Angel: How Rocket Scientist and Satanist Jack Parsons Laid the Foundations for Space Travel, Jet Propulsion Laboratories ( Jack Parson’s Laboratories ) Beginnings!

Strange Angel: How Rocket Scientist and Occultist Jack Parsons Laid the Foundations for Space Travel. GP Isn’t that self-explanatory? Parsons was a weird hub of seemingly disparate worlds – science, science fiction, the occult. That made him irresistible. Also, very little was really known about him. He was an inhabitant of footnotes and hearsay, always in the shadows. I figured he could use some daylight poured on him.