May 17. The Centralina Regional Council has awarded Town of Davidson one of three COVID-19 Resiliency Awards for its support of local businesses during the pandemic. COVID-19 upended businesses everywhere, but Davidson officials did more than take selfies at eateries and pubs. With funding and support from the mayor and Board of Commissioners, the town launched COVID Business Support Grants of up to $4,000 for businesses trying to continue operating during the pandemic.