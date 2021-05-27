Cancel
Johnson Speaks returns to Legion Field

By LinkedIn
vtcng.com
 21 days ago

Johnson Speaks returns Saturday, June 5, 7-9 p.m., at Legion Field. The group hopes to provide the same high-quality stories, and will open up the event to people interested in presenting original poetry or other spoken word. Each speaker is given 10 minutes — no speeches, sermons, sales pitches or...

www.vtcng.com
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Growing concerns over Legion Field concert next month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people in Birmingham say they’re concerned about safety at the Independence Weekend Summer Slam concert at Legion Field, scheduled for July 3. City leaders told WBRC they had been meeting for weeks with the Birmingham Police Department to formulate a security plan that keeps the public, personnel and talent safe.
Danville, VAWSET

Field of Honor returns to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It's a local tradition that honors heroes - and it's returning to Danville. The annual Field of Honor will be on display at the corner of Memorial Drive and Main Street. Last year, changes were made because of the pandemic but in 2021, it will feel...
Sullivan, MOSullivan Independent News

Post 18 Fielding Senior Legion Team

Post 18 will feature a senior legion team on the baseball field this summer. The 2021 season was supposed to begin on Sunday at “Sunny” Jim Bottomley Park against Elsberry, but Post 226 had to postpone. The game will be made up. Harold Englert will coach the team this summer....
Baden, PABeaver County Times

BVARA field day to return at Old Economy Park

BADEN -- The Beaver Valley Amateur Radio Association will host its annual "field day" June 25-27 at shelter one at Old Economy Park in Baden. According to the BVARA Facebook page, the event is organized to teach visitors about amateur radio and how to connect with others without commercial electricity or internet during emergencies.
Madison, WIwglr.com

Fourth of July fireworks to return to Madison at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON, Wis. — Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Madison this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus. While in years past fireworks have been launched over Lake Monona, this year’s celebration will be hosted at Breese Stevens Field on July 3. Fireworks will also be launched from a neighboring rooftop.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

The People Speak: Emporia Municipal Band looks to return

The Emporia Municipal Band Board of Directors met April 29th to discuss the upcoming 2021 season. The board made the agonizing decision to cancel this summer’s season. We are anxious to return to you, our audience, as soon as possible. The major factors in our decision are:. Safety of our...
Florence, SCSCNow

Veteran Post 1 squad set for return of American Legion baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart and his team treated the 2020 season like any normal one, despite the fact that not much about it was normal. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all high school sports in March, and the American Legion baseball season was canceled not long after. In its...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Birmingham police, council members concerned about Legion Field concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The July 3 concert at Birmingham’s Legion Field could be in jeopardy after one of the artists was arrested in a shooting at a Miami club. The concert is supposed to encourage vaccinations and will feature some big name rappers, but the park and recreation board has paused its plans to sign the contract until everyone involved meets.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Watertown American Legion returns to Flag Day tradition

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flag Day means a return to tradition for the Watertown American Legion. Post 61 on Sterling Street hosted a flag retirement Monday afternoon. Several American flags were inspected before being relieved of duty and burnt. Commander Wayne Sibley says it’s been several years since the...
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

American Legion Riders Family Kids Run: Learning the history of those who did not return

ROCK SPRINGS – While a military airplane, tank, or statute may catch the eye, the moment may be fleeting if one doesn’t know the meaning behind the memorials. As part of the annual American Legion Riders Post 24 fundraiser to aid veterans, the first Family Kids Run was hosted to teach younger residents more about the people behind the symbols and what they sacrificed.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Author Of The Expendable To Speak At Legion June 19

On Saturday, June 19 at 12 p.m., local author John Floyd will present and discuss his recently published book, The Expendable at Circle 119 – home of the American Legion. All proceeds of book sales will be donated to Macdonald Book Shop. Dr Floyd began researching this project more than 20 years ago. On retirement in 2015 he and Barbara made their Estes Park vacation home a permanent residence, and John finally had time to organize, write, and publish this remarkable, true story. Selected as a nonfiction winner by the Arizona Author's Association and a Finalist in the Eric Hoffer National Book Awards, The Expendable gives a first-hand account of one man's courage and refusal to surrender when facing overwhelming odds in the opening months of WWII in the Pacific.