Johnson Speaks returns to Legion Field

On Saturday, June 19 at 12 p.m., local author John Floyd will present and discuss his recently published book, The Expendable at Circle 119 – home of the American Legion. All proceeds of book sales will be donated to Macdonald Book Shop. Dr Floyd began researching this project more than 20 years ago. On retirement in 2015 he and Barbara made their Estes Park vacation home a permanent residence, and John finally had time to organize, write, and publish this remarkable, true story. Selected as a nonfiction winner by the Arizona Author's Association and a Finalist in the Eric Hoffer National Book Awards, The Expendable gives a first-hand account of one man's courage and refusal to surrender when facing overwhelming odds in the opening months of WWII in the Pacific.