The sounds of summer are upon us, from children playing at the ballpark to motorcycles up and down the road, we are gearing up for a hopeful summer. On Monday May 31st, we will be celebrating Memorial Day, a day to remember all the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. With the holiday fast approaching and the forecast to be overcast but in the 80’s a lot of people will be enjoying the outdoors with family and friends.