Checking In #46: Akintunde Aboaba | 2021 WQP Young Pros
In this episode of Checking In: A Series With WQP, we continue our WQP Young Professionals series. WQP Managing Editor Lauren Del Ciello checks in with Akintunde Aboaba, director for Aqtros Water, and a WQP 2021 Young Professional. The conversation covers Aboaba's background in the water industry and how his previous work in the brewing industry shaped his relationship with water. Aboaba also shares his goals for 2021 and beyond, focusing on growing his business and expertise.www.wqpmag.com