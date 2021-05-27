Musician Turns Cat Noises Into Songs

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Alpha Cat!. This one is a deep cut, baby. Alpha Cat aka Elizabeth McCullough first gained prominence on the college rock scene with the release of 1999's Real Boy EP and the subsequent Pearl Harbor LP from 2001. That album, which was produced by Fred Smith of art-punk legends Television, was daring mix of folk, no wave, and space music. The result was an album that was deeply personal, and deeply weird, that walked between real and surreal worlds. Although the release was a "buzz record" in the college scene, after the release of the LP, McCullough more or less disappeared from the music scene. You could make a comparison to Neutral Milk Hotel, but Alpha Cat is a little bit more gothy and a lot more raw.