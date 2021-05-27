Cancel
Animals

Musician Turns Cat Noises Into Songs

By Hayley St. John
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI clearly spent precious work hours watching YouTube videos today (Don’t tell my boss) and I stumbled upon this musician that makes songs out of his cat’s grumpy meows. And sneezes. Time well wasted. Bravo. HA!!

