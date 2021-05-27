Cancel
Montana State

How Does Montana Prefer Their Steak Cooked?

By Jesse James
Lets face it. Montana loves their steak. We are a state who has a large chuck of the global cattle industry in our backyards. Finding good steak is easy and we take advantage of it every chance we get. But, just the quality of a steak is a small part of enjoying it. How it is prepared has been something that has been debated for centuries. I have had steaks cooked many different ways. I have had them pan fried, smoked, grilled, poached in butter and even deep fried while stuck on the end of a pitchfork. Regardless of how it is cooked, it all comes down to temperature. I prefer my steak rare. Not still "mooing," but just rare enough that it is slightly chill in the center. Maybe it is the caveman in me? Or maybe it is just being born and raised around fresh beef? That is my preference.

