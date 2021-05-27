Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

‘No Tail Left Behind’ -Piper!

By Hayley St. John
1029thebuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Operation Education told me about Piper’s story, we had to step in and help. Piper has what is called Patent Ductus Arteriosis, which can lead to congestive heart failure if not treated quickly, and surgery is required. Luckily, once the surgery is completed, she’s able to live a long, healthy life. However, the surgery is complex and expensive.

www.1029thebuzz.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Heart Murmur#Ut Knoxville#Ultrasound#Needs Surgery#Operation Education#Patent Ductus Arteriosis#Australian#Aussie#Ut Knoxville#Asap#Meet Piper#Congestive Heart Failure#Pda#Booster Shots#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Just ten days are left in PAWS’ 2021 Tuxes and Tails Comedy Campaign

JACKSON, Wyo. — With just ten days to go in their online Comedy Campaign, PAWS of Jackson Hole has offered laughter and levity in an otherwise challenging fundraising landscape. In a move that some locals are calling genius, PAWS hired local, actor, writer, and comedian Andrew Munz to create a series of pet-themed comedy vignettes that launch every Wednesday through June 4th on social media, and through email to engage the public and inspire donations. Today’s installment features “Merlin,” a recently neutered, and quite pampered feline character.
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

A Better World for Those Often Left Behind

One of three openly LGBTQ Black female state senators in the country, Kim Jackson ’06 is also the first openly lesbian priest of color to be ordained in the episcopal diocese of Atlanta. Read the spring issue of Furman magazine to learn more about her work on behalf of communities in need.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

Dad confronts young son's bully with kindness after learning the boy is homeless

When Aubrey Fontenot's son Jordan opened up to him about being bullied at school, like every concerned parent, he was determined to put an end to it. The Houston dad took the matter to school officials, alerting them about the older boy who was tormenting his 8-year-old. "My son gets daily progress reports and it seemed like the two always had issues. The bullying thing was ongoing," Fontenot, a local tattoo artist, told the Houston Chronicle. "I asked my son about it and he told me the boy was messing with him and was too rough. I told [the school] that stuff like this can be a lot for a kid and we didn't know what my son was going through. They said they would take care of it."
Trafficcincyweekend.com

Fish, teeth, tattoo gun among items left behind in Ubers

A cooler full of fish, a catheter and a tattoo gun may not be what Uber drivers expected to find after their customers left, but those are just some of the items that topped this years Uber Lost and Found Index. From lots of meat to artistic items, including a...
Healthhealthing.ca

'Nobody left behind' in university survey of Lyme disease sufferers

Fourteen years after she was bitten by four ticks on a job site in Virginia, Julie Konzuk still struggles with the fatigue, headaches and muscle pain. She’s bounced from doctor to doctor, spent $20,000 of her own money on tests and treatment, and been on weeks and months worth of antibiotics and naturopathic remedies.
FestivalPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

A Thank You to Those Left Behind On this Memorial Day

Today we remember those whom we've lost. It's a heavy day today. This is the day that we remember the men and women who were brave enough to put on that uniform and who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We hear the phrase "freedom is not free" a lot and it's true. Freedom has been and continues to be bought and paid for by the sacrifices our servicemembers have made.
WorkoutsMedscape News

Regaining Cardiorespiratory Fitness Post-Heart Transplantation

Although heart transplantation (HTx) is a life-saving treatment for select cases of end-stage heart failure,[1] the post-transplantation course is frequently challenging. In general, solid organ transplant recipients often struggle with obesity, reduced exercise tolerance, muscle weakness, and reduced aerobic activity due to extended hospital courses, medication side effects, and metabolic syndrome.[2] More specific to HTx, lifelong immunosuppression increases the risk of advanced atherosclerosis and malignancy.[1] Compared to healthy controls, HTx recipients have lower life expectancy, higher morbidity, decreased health-related quality of life (QoL), and worsened functional capacity.[3] Despite the survival benefit that HTx affords end-stage heart failure patients, the average life expectancy post-transplant is only 12.5 years.[4] Thus, for HTx physicians, the question remains: how can we improve the life expectancy and long term well-being of our patients?[1]
HealthMedscape News

Integrative Medicine for Brain Health: Why Neurologists Should Care

The field of integrative medicine is gaining a steadily growing interest base among patients and healthcare professionals alike. Defined as healing-oriented practice with a focus on lifestyle interventions, offering patient-centered care addressing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, it can fill the gaps that many perceive in our traditional healthcare environment.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Immediate Kangaroo Mother Care Aids Low-Birth-Weight Infants

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For infants with a birth weight of 1.0 to 1.799 kg, receiving immediate kangaroo mother care reduces mortality at 28 days, according to a study published May 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Sugandha Arya, M.D., from the World Health Organization...
Sciencemidfloridanewspapers.com

Taurine supports brain and heart health

The complaint of shortness of breath and exercise intolerance are exactly the same, however the causes and treatments may be worlds apart. Dyspnea, as it is termed, can be related to asthma or heart failure, and again, the treatment for these conditions differs dramatically. Today’s focus is on the heart,...
Women's Healthsamachar-news.com

Impact of menopause on bone health | Health News

New Delhi: Women are 40 per cent more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis and 10 per cent more likely to develop hip osteoarthritis than men. Moreover, 46 million women in India are affected by osteoporosis. This also contributes to significant morbidity and mortality to postmenopausal women. This is because women...
Miami Herald

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Speech therapy often can help those whose speech is affected by stroke

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My mother had a stroke six months ago. Her mobility has returned to near normal, but she still has some difficulty communicating. She can read and understand others when they speak, but she often struggles to find the words she wants to say. While frustrated, she refuses to try speech therapy, saying it will not help. Could speech therapy help someone like my mother?
Theater & Dancevoticle.com

Ballet Dancer Health, Blood Sugar Balance, Depression And Hypoglycemia

Young rÃ©crÃ©ation dancers often lose comments in some sort of casual way, mentioning to their self esteem problems. Be it a body graphic issue, an excellence issue, a weight control problem, or even a slightly depressed lack of energy issue, they both don't emerge and say it, or even they really cannot articulate what the problem is. Recently once i started reading regarding hypoglycemia, and blood sugar balance, I began to relate its signs and symptoms to many of the statements I have heard.