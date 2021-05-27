‘No Tail Left Behind’ -Piper!

Although heart transplantation (HTx) is a life-saving treatment for select cases of end-stage heart failure,[1] the post-transplantation course is frequently challenging. In general, solid organ transplant recipients often struggle with obesity, reduced exercise tolerance, muscle weakness, and reduced aerobic activity due to extended hospital courses, medication side effects, and metabolic syndrome.[2] More specific to HTx, lifelong immunosuppression increases the risk of advanced atherosclerosis and malignancy.[1] Compared to healthy controls, HTx recipients have lower life expectancy, higher morbidity, decreased health-related quality of life (QoL), and worsened functional capacity.[3] Despite the survival benefit that HTx affords end-stage heart failure patients, the average life expectancy post-transplant is only 12.5 years.[4] Thus, for HTx physicians, the question remains: how can we improve the life expectancy and long term well-being of our patients?[1]