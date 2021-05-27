Texas Ranger Watch Party

Family Health and Fitness Day is June 12, 2021! Promoted by the National Park and Recreation Association and celebrated on the second Saturday in June each year, this unique day promotes the importance of parks and recreation in keeping communities healthy. There are a few ways to celebrate Family Health and Fitness Day. The first is through your local community as park and recreation agencies are encouraged to host special events such as a family fun run or a health fair. The second is by simply visiting a local park or recreation center where you can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities. Lastly, you can celebrate by just spending some time outdoors as a family doing an activity such as walking, biking, swimming, golfing, tennis, and so much more.