E Woman – Society & Culture Website for Women

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Amy Karaman, CEO and Founder of E Woman, who shares her personal story of escaping an arranged marriage in Uzbekistan at the age of 18 to pursue love and her passions in the United States of America. At age 23 she started her own beauty business and then now has started E Woman, a social media platform where women can connect, share their experiences and support one another. The platform is inspired by her mother, Elvira, who passed away from brain illness. During the interview, Amy highlights E Woman and some of their efforts, how women can create a profile and access the support groups and more.

