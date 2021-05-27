E Woman – Society & Culture Website for Women

I recently read Bailey Hwang's article on Asian representation in United States history classes. I myself am an Asian American with a white father and a Korean mother who immigrated to the United States from South Korea at a young age. Growing up, I had faced different forms of racism, such as being made fun of for the ethnic foods I brought to school or for the shape of my eyes. I had always pushed it aside, but as I get older, I realize how important it is to address this sort of racism that has been so normalized in our society. As I read Hwang's article, I noticed myself relating to her experiences. Not having an American Girl Doll to fit my looks or even recent events coming from the coronavirus pandemic. As a half-Asian, the lack of Asian history in our curriculum worries me. Will the traditions I practice today be carried on for generations in the future? Will I be able to continue making the delicious foods that my mother and grandmother make? As Hwang said, this lack of knowledge on Asian history incites fear that future generations won't be able to experience the wonderful cultures and traditions of Asia.